De Witt, MO

Chariton Valley Completes Copper Replacement Project in De Wit

By KMZU Staff
KMZU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDE WITT, MO – June 9, 2022 – Chariton Valley (CV) continues to fulfill its commitment of expanding its state-of-the-art fiber network to all members by announcing today the completion of its Copper Replacement Project in De Witt. "The completion of this project provides all Chariton Valley...

Related
KMZU

Concordia Public Works Department to close road on Thursday

CONCORDIA, Mo. - City of Concordia Public Works Department announces a closure at the Concordia City Lake road, Thursday morning. The closure will last from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and stretches from the ramp road to the bridge. For information or questions pertaining to the closure, residents are advised...
CONCORDIA, MO
KMZU

Plattsburg boil advisory issued after drop in system pressure

PLATTSBURG, MO - The city of Plattsburg issued a boil advisory for all water system consumers Monday morning until further notice. Residents are advised to consider bringing water intended for consumption to a rolling boil for several minutes. Water testing was underway by 6 a.m. today due to a drop...
PLATTSBURG, MO
KMZU

Lane closure scheduled for portion of I-35 at 19th Street June 14-15

CLAY COUNTY – MoDOT Kansas City will be completing median work as part of the I-35 and 19th Street interchange project in Kearney this week that will require the CLOSURE of the left lane of northbound Interstate 35 at 19th Street. This closure will be in place beginning at 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. on both Tuesday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 15. Motorists should expect delays in the area. All work is weather permitting.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Citizen-requested state audit of the City of Polo in progress

POLO – A citizen-requested audit of the City of Polo is underway. Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway says the audit was requested through the petition process, which was submitted with 89 verified signatures out of the required 87. Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this...
POLO, MO
City
Bosworth, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
De Witt, MO
State
Missouri State
Judith Edwards — Service 6/14/22 9:30 A.M.

Judith Edwards of Carrollton, formerly of Festus passed away Saturday (6/11), she was 75 years old. The visitation for Judith Edwards will be Wednesday (6/14) morning from 8 until the time of the funeral service at 9:30 at Our Lady Catholic Church in Festus. Burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
CARROLLTON, MO
KMZU

Edwin Lee Allender

Edwin Lee Allender, age 90, of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of Earl Edwin and Dora Lula (VanderLinden) Allender, born on January 14, 1932, in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He attended school in Oskaloosa and graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1950, and after graduation he attended Engineering School for two years. In 1949, Edwin joined the Army Reserves, and in 1950, he joined the United States Navy, serving his country for twenty four years, and at the time of his retirement was a Warrant Officer 4. After retiring from the Navy, Edwin worked as a supervisor for Grinnell Corporation, a fire, and sprinkler installation company. In 1954, he married Betty Derocher who passed away, and in 2008, Edwin married Dorothy Barker. From 1974 until his passing, he was a member of the Chillicothe American Legion serving in many capacities such as: Adjutant, Commander, District Commander, and Chair for many positions. He was the founding President of Livingston County Veteran’s Association until January of 2022. Edwin worked tirelessly along with others to secure funding for the new Livingston County Veteran’s Association Building. In his younger years, he enjoyed golfing, waterskiing, playing cards, woodworking, and working on vehicles. Edwin was a very faithful man who attended church wherever he was living at the time and most notably, the Wheeling First Christian Church in his later years. During his military career, he belonged to numerous Navy Clubs, the American Legion, and V.F.W..
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Six men arrested in Clay County child enticement sting

LIBERTY – Six suspects have been arrested as the result of a child enticement sting carried out by the Clay County Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security Investigations of Kansas City. Robert B. Koester, 32, of Springfield, Kansas City residents Jackie S. Sedgwick, 59, Wilfredo Sanabria-Recinos, 38, and Omar O....
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Mary Susan Reeter

Mary Susan Reeter age 94, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Golden Age Nursing Home in Braymer, Missouri. Susan was born the daughter of Samuel and Leona (Ott) Gibson on May 1, 1928 in Livingston County Missouri. She was a graduate of Lock Springs High School. On May 3, 1957 Susan was united in marriage to Leo Junior Reeter in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded Susan in death on July 21, 1992.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Nina “June” Sowder

Nina “June” Sowder, age 97, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. June was born the daughter of Everett Otto and Helen Dora (Hedrick) Billups on June 12, 1925, in Mendon, Missouri. She was a 1943 graduate of Brunswick High School. She was united in marriage to Raymond Lee Sowder on September 22, 1962, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on August 6, 2012. June worked as a machine operator at Boss Glove Factory in Chillicothe, Missouri, for many years. She then worked for the Chillicothe Constitution Tribune. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. June enjoyed sewing, gardening, playing cards, camping, cooking, baking, and Bluegrass music. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Vehicle occupant hospitalized with injuries

RAY COUNTY, MO - A Lawson passenger was not wearing a safety device during an accident Saturday night. Highway Patrol says Alexis Williams, 29, was the driver of a vehicle that departed from the right side of Route M, near 168 Road in Ray County. The car overturned according to the report. An occupant, Joshua Williams, 33, was treated for minor injuries at Excelsior Springs Hospital.
RAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Suspect named in Caldwell County arson investigation

A suspect has been arrested and identified in connection with an arson investigation that originated May 10 in Caldwell County. Sheriff, Mitchell Allen, in a press release, says Harold Edwards Jr., is accused of nine different counts as part of an ongoing investigation. One resident reportedly died as the result of a series of fires last month.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Six arrested for responding to undercover deputies in sting operation

CLAY COUNTY, MO - Investigators say six people have been arrested on suspicion of attempts to make sexual contact with a juvenile. There were no victims in the case, as each suspect was in contact with an undercover investigator with Clay County Sheriff posing as a teenager. The men are variously charged with sexual misconduct, and enticement.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
News Break
Politics
KMZU

David Dwayne Milligan

David Dwayne Milligan, 59, of the Stet/Braymer area, died June 12. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 17 at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond, with Rev. Jason Frazer to officiate. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, June 16 at the funeral home. Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Bethany Church of Brethren.
RICHMOND, MO
KMZU

Injury motorcycle crash near Bevier

BEVIER, MO - A Bevier driver reported injuries during a vehicle accident early Sunday morning. Highway Patrol responded to Route C south of Bevier, where Daniel White, 67, reported minor injuries after a motorcycle he was driving overturned. The bike had struck a deer in the roadway, according to the report.
BEVIER, MO
KMZU

Max Lee Murdock

Max Lee Murdock died Saturday, June 11, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lathrop Cemetery in care of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the funeral home. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow the services at Lathrop Cemetery.
LATHROP, MO

