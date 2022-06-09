ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NW Waukomis Drive will close under Interstate 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning June 17 through June 22

By KMZU Staff
KMZU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLAY COUNTY –The Missouri Department of Transportation will close Route AA (NW Waukomis Drive) under Interstate 29 between the NB I-29 off-ramp and the SB I-29 on-ramp from 9 a.m. to 3...

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMZU

Lane closure scheduled for portion of I-35 at 19th Street June 14-15

CLAY COUNTY – MoDOT Kansas City will be completing median work as part of the I-35 and 19th Street interchange project in Kearney this week that will require the CLOSURE of the left lane of northbound Interstate 35 at 19th Street. This closure will be in place beginning at 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. on both Tuesday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 15. Motorists should expect delays in the area. All work is weather permitting.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Deadly UTV accident for Strasburg driver

CASS COUNTY, Mo. - A Strasburg resident dies in UTV accident early Saturday morning. Highway patrol says 26-year-old Derek W. Scott was traveling southbound on South Shimel Rd., when he lost control of his UTV due to a flat tire. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, ejected Scott and struck a utility pole, according to the report.
STRASBURG, MO
KMZU

Plattsburg boil advisory issued after drop in system pressure

PLATTSBURG, MO - The city of Plattsburg issued a boil advisory for all water system consumers Monday morning until further notice. Residents are advised to consider bringing water intended for consumption to a rolling boil for several minutes. Water testing was underway by 6 a.m. today due to a drop...
PLATTSBURG, MO
KMZU

North Central Missouri College Closed on Monday June 20th

North Central Missouri College will be closed on Monday, June 20th in observance of Juneteenth. This closing includes all buildings and offices at Main, Barton, North Belt, Maryville, and Bethany locations and no classes will be held. The Ketcham Community Center will have holiday hours and be open from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Traffic
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
KMZU

Vehicle occupant hospitalized with injuries

RAY COUNTY, MO - A Lawson passenger was not wearing a safety device during an accident Saturday night. Highway Patrol says Alexis Williams, 29, was the driver of a vehicle that departed from the right side of Route M, near 168 Road in Ray County. The car overturned according to the report. An occupant, Joshua Williams, 33, was treated for minor injuries at Excelsior Springs Hospital.
RAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Six men arrested in Clay County child enticement sting

LIBERTY – Six suspects have been arrested as the result of a child enticement sting carried out by the Clay County Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security Investigations of Kansas City. Robert B. Koester, 32, of Springfield, Kansas City residents Jackie S. Sedgwick, 59, Wilfredo Sanabria-Recinos, 38, and Omar O....
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Edwin Lee Allender

Edwin Lee Allender, age 90, of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of Earl Edwin and Dora Lula (VanderLinden) Allender, born on January 14, 1932, in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He attended school in Oskaloosa and graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1950, and after graduation he attended Engineering School for two years. In 1949, Edwin joined the Army Reserves, and in 1950, he joined the United States Navy, serving his country for twenty four years, and at the time of his retirement was a Warrant Officer 4. After retiring from the Navy, Edwin worked as a supervisor for Grinnell Corporation, a fire, and sprinkler installation company. In 1954, he married Betty Derocher who passed away, and in 2008, Edwin married Dorothy Barker. From 1974 until his passing, he was a member of the Chillicothe American Legion serving in many capacities such as: Adjutant, Commander, District Commander, and Chair for many positions. He was the founding President of Livingston County Veteran’s Association until January of 2022. Edwin worked tirelessly along with others to secure funding for the new Livingston County Veteran’s Association Building. In his younger years, he enjoyed golfing, waterskiing, playing cards, woodworking, and working on vehicles. Edwin was a very faithful man who attended church wherever he was living at the time and most notably, the Wheeling First Christian Church in his later years. During his military career, he belonged to numerous Navy Clubs, the American Legion, and V.F.W..
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Endangerment case filed after juveniles injured in crash

SALINE COUNTY, MO - A Marshall resident remains in custody on suspicion of child endangerment. Saline County Sheriff says a vehicle accident May 30, caused injuries to two juvenile passengers who were hospitalized. After the witnesses on scene refused to identify the driver of the vehicle, John W. Garrison was taken into custody. Deputies cited evidence of blood in corresponding locations on the driver's seat.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 29#Driving#Modot
KMZU

Nina “June” Sowder

Nina “June” Sowder, age 97, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. June was born the daughter of Everett Otto and Helen Dora (Hedrick) Billups on June 12, 1925, in Mendon, Missouri. She was a 1943 graduate of Brunswick High School. She was united in marriage to Raymond Lee Sowder on September 22, 1962, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on August 6, 2012. June worked as a machine operator at Boss Glove Factory in Chillicothe, Missouri, for many years. She then worked for the Chillicothe Constitution Tribune. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. June enjoyed sewing, gardening, playing cards, camping, cooking, baking, and Bluegrass music. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Citizen-requested state audit of the City of Polo in progress

POLO – A citizen-requested audit of the City of Polo is underway. Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway says the audit was requested through the petition process, which was submitted with 89 verified signatures out of the required 87. Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this...
POLO, MO
KMZU

Odessa Board of Aldermen to meet Monday

ODESSA – The Odessa Board of Aldermen will meet in regular session Monday. The board plans to adopt a FEMA-approved multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan. An application with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Financial Assistance Center's ARPA grant programs is likely to be approved. The meeting will move to closed session to discuss litigation, real estate and personnel.
ODESSA, MO
KMZU

Chillicothe City Council to meet Monday

CHILLICOTHE – The Chillicothe City Council will meet Monday evening. Conversation about the city's gift agreement for the Historic Strand Hotel property will continue. Other contracts for street and city projects will be considered. There will be a closed session to discuss personnel. The meeting will be at 5:30...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KMZU

Trenton City Council to meet Monday

TRENTON – The Trenton City Council will meet in regular session Monday. Councilmembers will review and amend several sections of the city code. There are plans to file an application for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Financial Assistance Center's ARPA grant programs. New business includes discussing draft drug policy, asphalt rock investors and cyber insurance. There will be a closed session to discuss legal and real estate matters.
TRENTON, MO
KMZU

Suspect named in Caldwell County arson investigation

A suspect has been arrested and identified in connection with an arson investigation that originated May 10 in Caldwell County. Sheriff, Mitchell Allen, in a press release, says Harold Edwards Jr., is accused of nine different counts as part of an ongoing investigation. One resident reportedly died as the result of a series of fires last month.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Robin Dale Tilley Ballard

Robin Dale Tilley Ballard, 68, of Lexington, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at her home. Robin was born on May 8, 1954, in Clarksburg, WV, the daughter of Paul Edward and Margaret (Morris) Jenkins. Survivors include: two sons, Jeremy Hollar of Blue Springs and Jason (Shanna) Kinnison of Richmond; daughter,...
LEXINGTON, MO
KMZU

Max Lee Murdock

Max Lee Murdock died Saturday, June 11, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lathrop Cemetery in care of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the funeral home. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow the services at Lathrop Cemetery.
LATHROP, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy