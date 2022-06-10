ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Inappropriate': Worker Defended for Having Intrusive Job Interviewer Fired

By Taylor McCloud
Newsweek
 3 days ago
"He clearly crossed the line then had the gaul to play victim in all of this," one commenter...

Comments / 35

DFWM
3d ago

if he wasn't wrong, he wouldn't have gotten fired. you owed it to yourself and other women to report him. he knew he was wrong so you didn't get him fired he got himself fired.

61
Nyla Nelson
3d ago

She did the right thing by reporting him & should not feel guilty about it. She saved other women a lot of problems from future sexual harassment at the workplace

39
Pzl Box
3d ago

It isn't snitching to report someone clearly in violation of interview ethics. Companies with integrity will remove representatives that bring liability against them. Anyone thinking she was in the wrong is someone being unreasonable.

29
Newsweek

