'Inappropriate': Worker Defended for Having Intrusive Job Interviewer Fired

The mother says the teacher called her son the ‘N-word’ and then told another student, who witnessed the incident, that the ‘n’ word is not racist. The mother’s attorney said that they want the dean and principal fired for not taking accountability for the acts of racism against students at the school. The lawyer also said that she is not sure if the teacher who made the racial slur has been removed from the school, but they are demanding confirmation from the school that the teacher is terminated.

SOCIETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO