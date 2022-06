Sales of Tropical Milkweed are no longer allowed in any nursery or retail center in Ventura County. On June 1, 2022, the Ventura County Agricultural/Weights & Measures Office received notice from the California Department of Food and Agriculture that tropical milkweed (Asclepias curassavica) has been designated as a destructive weed (B-rated noxious weed). Residents who would like to remove tropical milkweed from their properties are encouraged to do so. California Native Milkweed is a good alternative that supports habitats for pollinators like Monarch butterflies. For more information visit https://www.ventura.org/agricultural-commissioner/ or call our Agricultural/Weights & Measures Office at 805-933-2926.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO