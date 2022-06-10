ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Jan. 6 Committee Releases Brutal Video Depicting Violence At The Capitol

By Andy Campbell
HuffPost
 3 days ago

The House Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday released never-before-seen footage taken before, during and after the U.S. Capitol attack in 2021 that depicts brutal violence and carnage.

The committee, tasked with investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, in totality,  kicked off its first hearing with the violent mashup of footage taken that day. At the end, it contrasted the images with ridiculous statements Trump and his allies made afterward characterizing the event as a peaceful protest.

The video shows a variety of gruesome scenes in which thousands of Trump supporters fight and injure police officers, destroy property, make threats and attempt to find members of Congress inside the Capitol. Some of the footage had never been released as part of the body of evidence unearthed in hundreds of federal cases brought against the insurrectionists.

Members of the audience at the hearing were seen weeping after the committee played the video.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Ultimate one ⚓
3d ago

Yes, it brought back a lot of bad memories. And yet there are those, the ones who say, oh they were protesting peacefully. Such a "LIE"! It was brutal and of course 5 people died. Everyone one of those insurrectionist, should be charged with Sedition and intent to over throw the government. They don't deserve the charge of just a misdemeanor.

COVID*SUCKS*
3d ago

It was like experiencing that horrible day all over again! We've yet to see and hear everything! Next J6 Committee Hearing on June 13th!!

Tracy B
2d ago

I understand that states are going to reopen the mental institutions , so that there's a place for all the Trumpers to get help, thorazin is your friend,or full lobotomy might help get ya right 😂

MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
Salon

“What is he hiding?: Ex-Ted Cruz aide accuses Kevin McCarthy of leading Jan. 6 “cover-up”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) Reacting to a letter sent by attorneys representing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to the House committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection that their client will not honor a subpoena to appear, the Bulwark's Amanda Carpenter claimed he that he is now an "active participant" in Donald Trump's cover-up.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg refers to House Republicans as 'domestic terrorists'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg on Thursday referred to Republicans in the House of Representatives as "domestic terrorists." Her comment came during the show's opening segment as the liberal co-hosts discussed the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, which passed the House Wednesday with only one Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., voting with all Democrats in favor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
