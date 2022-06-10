House Jan. 6 Committee Releases Brutal Video Depicting Violence At The Capitol

The House Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday released never-before-seen footage taken before, during and after the U.S. Capitol attack in 2021 that depicts brutal violence and carnage.

The committee, tasked with investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, in totality, kicked off its first hearing with the violent mashup of footage taken that day. At the end, it contrasted the images with ridiculous statements Trump and his allies made afterward characterizing the event as a peaceful protest.

The video shows a variety of gruesome scenes in which thousands of Trump supporters fight and injure police officers, destroy property, make threats and attempt to find members of Congress inside the Capitol. Some of the footage had never been released as part of the body of evidence unearthed in hundreds of federal cases brought against the insurrectionists.

Members of the audience at the hearing were seen weeping after the committee played the video.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.