After getting off to a slow start to the 2022 campaign, Lane Thomas has been one of the Nationals’ hottest hitters over the last five weeks. Including his 3-5 performance in an 11-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, Thomas is hitting .274 with six home runs and an .858 OPS over his last 31 games dating back to May 1. He etched his name into the Nationals’ record books with a three-homer game against the Cincinnati Reds on June 3 and worked his way up to the top of their lineup.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO