Join us as downtown Cleveland celebrates Juneteenth on Saturday, June 18, 2022, with a day of festivities. Enjoy FREE live music by Jul Big Green, Afi Scruggs Band and Eric Everett Jazz from 12 to 6:30 PM in The Square. Stop by and sign our Freedom Wall, created especially for this event. We’ll also have a freedom wall for you to sign and share your thoughts about Juneteenth.

