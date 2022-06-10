ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette Council refrains from banning smoking

By By ANN MEYER
 3 days ago
EagleHerald Staff Writer

MARINETTE—Smoking will continue to be allowed in the City of Marinette’s recreational areas, after the Marinette Common Council Tuesday voted 4 to 3 to oppose a no-smoking ban.

At the regular meeting where a full council attended, the council approved each liquor and tobacco license application requested, including “fermented malt beverage” application for various events and a class B beer and liquor license for The Frigate Bar at 739 Main St.

It adopted a community development plan for the city, approved the purchase and development of Lot 3 in Sand Hill Industrial Park to Aretz Industries, which does business under the name Pioneer Plastics, and unanimously approved an ordinance requiring burial permits for all memorials and the use of approved containers for interments. It also will notify people of the decision to phase out brass metal plant stands in the mausoleum, while allowing vase and emblems to be mounted on crypts.

It approved the use of $26,217 in city funds to pave the east lane of Oak View Road, with Johnson Controls’ Tyco to pay for paving the west lane.

In discussing the proposed smoking ban, council members both in favor and opposed to it said the ordinance would be difficult to enforce.

“I’m still concerned that all city recreational areas are not really well defined. Obviously we’re promoting fishing, boating. Do we mean you can’t smoke when you launch your boat?” asked Ward 3 alderman Doug Oitzinger who voted against the ordinance, along with alderpersons Jeffrey Skorik, Mike Wolfe and Liz Mikutowski.

Oitzinger said the ordinance was too broad and would be difficult to enforce. He questioned whether it was intended to keep out troublemakers. But Mayor Steve Genisot said the ordinance stemmed from a Healthy Youth Coalition request. The coalition wanted the city to include vaping in the definition of smoking.

Rick Polzin, Ward 7 alderman, said he liked the fact the ordinance wasn’t too specific. “I’m not sure we’re going to enforce this. I think it’s just an opportunity if there is an issue, you have something to back you up on,” he said.

Mikotowski, Ward 5 alderwoman, said the ordinance was not necessary and not enforceable. “I just don’t see how this brings us together,” she said. It would be counterproductive to encouraging use of the city’s recreational areas. “This just opens the door to conflict,” she said, with some people potentially using it as an excuse to tell others, “I’m going to call the police—you’re smoking.”

With the increase in vaping, the ordinance could help reduce use among youth, said Debbie Klegin, Ward 6 alderwoman. “We need to let it be known we don’t want vaping going on. There’s a problem with vaping in schools, at the rec center and in bathrooms. We need to somewhere say ‘This is unacceptable,’” she said.

Besides vaping and electronic cigarettes, the defeated ordinance also included marijuana, hookah and cigar use.

In an update on the Douglas Oitzinger v. City of Marinette lawsuit, the city’s attorney Bob Gagan asked the council and mayor to reserve the week of Sept. 19 for depositions.

