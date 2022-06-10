ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Ground Floor varies class mediums in Surprise

Surprise Independent
 3 days ago
Ground Floor Artists, 13343 W. Foxfire Drive, Suite 3, offers the following mixed media, alcohol ink and book binding classes the rest of this month:

• Alcohol Ink Texture and Depth with Gail Rich Art 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday June 17. The cost is $50 and includes all materials.

This new class uses gel medium and alcohol ink to create landscapes and special depth effects. Thought this gel medium can be used with many paint applications, the class will focus on alcohol inks and also how to make a texturing gel.

Participants will leave with two completed pieces. Practice on a small scale before trying a larger piece. This class will begin to introduce artists to the versatility of alcohol ink.

The instructors, Gail Wagner and Rich Stackhouse. They are seasoned artists, instructors, and resident artists at Ground Floor Art Gallery. Their classes are not formal and interaction is encouraged.

Come alone or bring friends. Note that this medium has a heavy odor (like rubbing alcohol) and if you are sensitive to smells, please think about that before registering.

Typically, their classes sell out so early registration is recommended. For information call Gail at 928-848-4041.

Since there are two instructors, particpants really get the individualized instruction needed to master this technique. This class is can accommodate new and returning students, but is limited to 10 participants to assure you get the maximum benefit out of the class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HBDVg_0g6Df7F800

Those interested should prepay through Gail Wagner’s paypal account or send/drop a check off to Gail Wagner, Ground Floor Artists, 13343 Foxfire Dr, Ste 3, Surprise, AZ.

• Leather & Braids” Book Binding with Kathie Shepherd is from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Cost is $45 includes all supplies.

Hard covers, beautiful papers and a leather spine are possible. This is a variation of a long stitch with braids. Elaborate paper is inside and ready for journaling, sketching and painting.

• Epoxy Resin Coaster Set, a beginner class with Related Creations, is from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 25.

It has a minimum class size of five and maximum of 14. The cost is $50 and kids are allowed if they are accompanied by an adult.

In this class, participants learn the basics of epoxy resin and create four coasters. Step by step instructions and open creativity to design a personal coaster set.

All supplies needed are included. Bring your own beverage

For information, call Tony at 623-606-8316. Also relatedcreations23@gmail.com will contact you about payment after booking.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
