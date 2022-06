BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Mayor Brandon Scott’s office confirmed four Baltimore-owned Confederate monuments are heading for an exhibit at the Los Angeles museum. The statues will travel across the country to “MONUMENTS”, a Exhibition of the non-profit organization LAXART art will open in Fall 2023. The performance is curated by LAXART Director Hamza Walker and artist Kara Walker, without any relation, and Museum of Contemporary Art Senior Curator, Bennett Simpson.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO