ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Gas prices reach $5.00 per gallon in Rhode Island; Connecticut poised to be next

By Jason Vallee Sun staff writer
Westerly Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE — As the price of gasoline continues to hit record-highs in Rhode Island and on Thursday, the price reached $5.00 per gallon for the first time ever. The price marks a six cent rise in prices...

www.thewesterlysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI

Small Quake in RI Saturday Evening, Fourth in a Month

PORSTMOUTH, R.I. – (WPRI) For the fourth time in a month, parts of Rhode Island were shaken by an earthquake. At around 8:52 PM EDT, the Magnitude 1.6 quake hit near Portsmouth. While certainly not strong, the tremor was felt in Bristol, Barrington and East Providence, according to reports...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Rhode Island State
News 12

Connecticut public buses free through Dec. 1

Connecticut public buses are free through Dec. 1, and multiple state park stops are available this summer. The state parks on the list are Fort Trumbull, Hammonasset Beach, Indian Well State Park, Osbornedale, Sherwood Island Beach, Silver Sands Beach, and Sleeping Giant State Park. Free services include all CTtransit local...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Locals react to gas prices hitting a record high

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gas has reached a record high once again. “I am putting most of my paycheck into my car,” said London Brazal. “It went from about $45 to $75 a week,” said David Parker. Connecticut's gas average is at $4.95, according to AAA. But some...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Report: 10 safest cities in Connecticut

(WTNH)- The SafeWise Team has released its eighth annual Safest Cities report. Here is the list of the 10 safest cities in Connecticut for 2022: -Newtown-Ridgefield-Simsbury-Cheshire-Wallingford-Greenwich-Westport-New Milford-Shelton-Guilford According to SafeWise, Connecticut holds the fourth-lowest violent crime rate in the US. This remained steady at the 1.8 mark from last year, but the state did see […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Southington Man Takes Home $200,000 Lottery Fast Play Prize

A Connecticut man has claimed a $200,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Jeffrey Spray, of the Milldale neighborhood in Southington, won the prize from Connecticut Lottery's Fast Play 50th Anniversary Game, CT Lottery announced on Monday, June 6. The winning ticket was purchased at CT Southington Quick Mart LLC, which...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
rimonthly.com

Three Outdoor Markets in Rhode Island Worth Checking Out this Summer

It’s time to ‘flea’ to this summer’s outdoor markets, which offer up a variety of freshly grown produce, locally made foods and sourced vintage clothing, art and furniture. Grab an iced coffee and a pastry, then show local artisans and food vendors some community love. Providence...
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
CBS News

Rhode Island hospital launches first human pasteurized milk donor program in the state

A Rhode Island hospital is the first in the state to launch a human pasteurized milk donor program in an effort to combat the nationwide baby formula shortage. Kent Hospital's Women's Care Center, located in Warwick, launched the program in May. According to the hospital, the program "supports breastfeeding families by allowing them the option of providing their infant with pasteurized donor human milk, if supplementation is needed, as a bridge until a mother's own milk is available."
WARWICK, RI
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- June 9, 2022

(Above) One of many big Narragansett Bay bass for Newport Sportfishing Charters this week. The Frances Fleet in Point Judith is seeing continued success on the cod grounds, especially with the weather continuing to get better each week. Both the full and half day trips have been seeing some limit catches, with some bigger fish coming over the rails this week. As is usually the case with fluke, results vary from day to day, but the bite is getting more consistent each day. Be sure to call the office or check their website to reserve your spot for a full or half day trip.
HOBBIES
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- June 9, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that things are falling into place for a typical strong spring/early summer run. The Connecticut River is starting to produce bigger fish for anglers that can find bunker or pitch live eels; and most of these larger bass are loaded with sea lice. As of late, the early morning has been the ticket, as the recent sunny conditions has shut things down at times. Besides bait, The Doc, Spoons and GT Eels are producing well. The bluefish have started to enter their summer pattern, moving to deeper water around The Race and smoking diamond jigs. The sea bass action has been strong in 70-90 feet of water on Daiwa SK Jigs, or similar slow pitch offerings. Fluke fishing has slowly improved when you can find some clean, moving water, and some large scup have started to filter in.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy