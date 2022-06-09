ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Doctor Is In: Glaucoma

WKRG
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Joining us on The Doctor Is In is optometrist Dr. Michael...

www.wkrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
wdhn.com

The city of Dothan launches new online app

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Monday, June 13, marks the official launch of the city of Dothan’s new application. The app can be found on both Apple’s App Store, and Android’s App Store/Google Play Store by searching the City of Dothan. It is free for all users.
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Health
Mobile, AL
Health
City
Mobile, AL
WTVM

Local churches, organizations gather to pray for the city in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several churches across the Chattahoochee Valley gathered over the weekend to pray for the city leaders and first responders. Pray for the City took place in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot. Special prayers went up for city officials, EMS, police and for those committing crime and those affected.
COLUMBUS, GA
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama's Move Over Law fails to deliver intended results

The move over law in Alabama went into effect in 2009, but according to data from Alabama Department of Transportation, in most years since the law passed, injuries and deaths in work zones have increased. In 2020, work zone crashes resulted in 19 deaths in Alabama. In 2009 when the...
ALABAMA STATE
105.1 The Block

Alabama Police Officer Hits Woman On Video

Another controversy comes to police in America. This time, an Alabama police officer, in Birmingham, is seen hitting a woman in the face. The video was shot by a person living in the apartment complex where the woman was arrested. The person who shot the video, says the woman is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wtvy.com

2 dead, 1 injured in separate Tuskegee shootings

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men are dead and another is fighting for his life after separate shootings in Tuskegee Monday. Police Chief Jennifer Jordan said officers were initially called around 10 a.m. to Wright Street, located about three blocks from the police department. When they arrived, officers found a man dead and another seriously injured.
TUSKEGEE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
wvtm13.com

Alabama state trooper and woman injured in crash on I-59 in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — An on-duty Alabama state trooper and a woman were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 near Springville Monday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the trooper's patrol car was struck by a woman driving a Nissan Altima approximately one mile north of Springville. Both the trooper and the woman were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
SPRINGVILLE, AL
WTVM

450+ jobs available at Columbus hiring event this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Employers are seeking to fill more than 450 positions this week at a Goodwill hiring event in Columbus. It will be held this Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Career Center, located at 2601 Cross Country Drive, Building B. Participating employers include...
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glaucoma#O D
WSFA

Man found shot to death in Brundidge park Sunday

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a 21-year-old south Alabama man was found dead in a Brundidge park, according to Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green. Brundidge police, along with Pike County sheriff’s deputies and Troy University police officers, responded to Galloway Park where they found the body of Jalen Harris.
BRUNDIDGE, AL
wtvy.com

Abbeville police department investigate weekend shootings

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Abbeville police need help from the community in two shooting investigations. According to the department, officers responded to the area of Kirkland Street and Church Street at 11:23 a.m. on June 12 for a shooting where a building and vehicle were targeted. A week prior, the...
ABBEVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Opelika-Auburn News

Here's how and where children in Opelika, Auburn and Lee Co can get free meals and support this summer

The Alabama Department of Human Resources has received federal approval to distribute funds to eligible families with children in the National School Lunch Program. An estimated 485,000 children will receive benefits from the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, according to a release from DHR. While the National School Lunch Program...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Lee County sheriff warns residents of new juror scam

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A new juror scam is making its way through Lee County. Residents are receiving calls and emails claiming that they failed to appear for jury duty and are demanding personal information and money. These calls will sound legitimate, impersonating an officer from an agency. The...
LEE COUNTY, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

History: A murderer, a mother and a chestnut tree

Editor’s Note: Russell County has a long history that is important to the State of Alabama and its evolvement from an area described in the book “Russell County in Retrospect” by Anne Kendrick Walker as a “barbaric land” to what it is today. Many of the people who set their roots in the county in its early days including the state’s first Territorial Delegate to the United States Congress, important Native Americans who paid with their lives to cede land that created the county, a family that started a place of higher learning in south Russell County that later led to the establishment of one of the state’s most known institutions of education today and a former slave who placed a monument to honor his former owner, are very much important to the formation of Alabama. The story that follows is another of a series to inform you – our readers – about the history of Russell County.
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

4-year-old killed in traffic accident near Selma

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, June 10, around 9:15 p.m. a 4-year-old child fell out of a utility trailer pulled by a truck. Troopers say the child was pronounced dead on the scene. The accident happened on AL-22, about five miles west of Selma in Dallas County, according to ALEA highway Patrol Division.
SELMA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy