Police logs: Thursday, June 9, 2022

4:02 p.m. – Police arrested an EG woman for vandalism and violating a no-contact order after she was found hiding in a house in EG trying to evade police because she knew she was in violation of a no-contact order against her husband. The husband told police he had allowed his wife to return home after a stint in rehab but that she soon began drinking again and causing problems at home. Since the woman had fled the house, police searched the neighborhood, finding her in a neighbor’s house. The residents said they wanted her out. She went with police and was cooperative, though appeared to be intoxicated and her appearance was disheveled. She was processed at the police station and taken to the ACI.

EAST GREENWICH, RI ・ 13 HOURS AGO