Monday Update: The 65-year-old bicyclist who was hit by a car in Savannah on Sunday has died, according to the Savannah Police Department. At around 6:40 p.m., SPD said officers responded to the intersection of W. 37th and Barnard streets and discovered Edward Mark Russell III suffering from serious injuries related to the crash. He was taken to Memorial Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO