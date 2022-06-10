ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the first of Jan. 6 committee’s public hearings

By Sean Noone
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON ( NewsNation ) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is going public with its findings. The nine-member panel is giving an overview of its 11-month investigation.

An archive of the hearing will be available on this page soon. Please note, there may be profane language and violent themes in the video stream. Viewer discretion is advised.

More than 1,000 people have been interviewed by the panel. Only portions of that testimony have been revealed to the public — mostly through court filings.

HOW TO WATCH

NewsNation will stream the hearings live on this page and YouTube Thursday starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. Leland Vittert will anchor special on-air coverage of the hearing from 8-10 p.m. Eastern.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The first of six hearings is set to take place in a large House office building in the U.S. Capitol complex.

The committee, composed of seven Democrats and two Republicans, plans to lay out several areas of information it has gathered throughout its investigation.

The panel’s probe has so far been divided into a series of focus areas, including the efforts by former President Trump and his allies to cast doubt on the election and halt the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory; the financing and organizing of rallies in Washington that took place before the attack; security failures by Capitol Police and federal agencies; and the actions of the rioters themselves.

Lawmakers plan to display a series of never-before-seen images and exhibits relating to the lead-up to the insurrection and the attack itself.

The committee has not released details about who is likely to testify, but it is expected that traditional testimony as well as a multimedia presentation will be included.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

