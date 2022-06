FREE – $25 – with RSVP. Tickets to the event are $25, but you can get exclusive free tickets (first 500 people) when you RSVP at this secret link. Following two years of pandemic-related closure, in June the Castro Theatre will celebrate its 100th anniversary as San Francisco’s premier movie palace and event destination. The Castro Organ Devotees Association, CODA, raised over $800,000 in donations before the pandemic-related closure of the Theatre, which put the fundraising effort on temporary hold. $300,000 is now required to finish the digital portion of the organ so that it can be completed, installed, and playing in this centennial anniversary year. We are so grateful for your generous support!

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO