ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

West Oakland Link Public Meeting

ca.gov
 4 days ago

The Bay Area Toll Authority (BATA) will host a virtual...

mtc.ca.gov

Comments / 0

Related
ca.gov

Caltrans Honors Fallen Highway Workers including Quanda McGadney, Landscape Maintenance Employee Who Died Earlier This Month.

Sacramento — In this News Flash, Caltrans shares the safety efforts and behind-the-scenes footage honoring the lives of Caltrans employees who died in the line of duty including a special tribute to Bay Area Landscape Maintenance Worker Quanda McGadney, 51. Quanda was killed on June 3, 2022, while working on Interstate 80 in Solano County. She served the people of California for more than 18 years and joined Caltrans in 2018.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ca.gov

Street Light Fixtures

The City of San Ramon is requesting quotations from qualified vendors for the purchase of Street Light Fixtures:. Questions regarding the specifications for this Request for Quotation should be directed to: Darin Fitzpatrick at [email protected]. Submit completed documents via email to [email protected] by Friday, June 24, 2022 at...
SAN RAMON, CA
ca.gov

Traffic Control Equipment Rentals and Purchases

The City of San Ramon is requesting quotations from qualified vendors for the purchase of Traffic Control Equipment Rentals and Purchases:. Questions regarding the specifications for this Request for Quotation should be directed to: Darin Fitzpatrick at [email protected]. Submit completed documents via email to [email protected] by Friday, June...
SAN RAMON, CA
ca.gov

Small Equipment Repair

The City of San Ramon is requesting quotations from qualified vendors for the purchase of Small Equipment Repair:. Questions regarding the specifications for this Request for Quotation should be directed to: Thomas Anderson at [email protected]. Submit completed documents via email to [email protected] by Friday, June 24, 2022 at...
SAN RAMON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
ca.gov

Public hearings on 2022-23 county budget to begin June 14

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors will hold annual budget hearings beginning Tuesday, June 14 at 8:30 a.m. The hearings will be streamed live, and the public will have an opportunity to provide input each day regarding the recommended 2022-2023 fiscal year operating plan. At the conclusion of the budget hearings, the board will adopt a final budget to serve as the strategic operating plan for Fiscal Year 2022-23.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ca.gov

Highway 26/49 Intersection Control Improvement Project

The Public Open House will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Mokelumne Hill Town Hall, 8283 Main Street, Mokelumne Hill, California 95245. The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) proposes to improve the safety of the intersection on State Route 26 and State Route 49 in Calaveras County in the census-designated town of Mokelumne Hill. A collision report from the California Highway Patrol and a traffic investigation conducted by Caltrans District 10 Traffic Safety Branch identified a pattern of broadside collisions at this intersection. Two alternatives—a Build Alternative and a No-Build Alternative—are being proposed. The Build Alternative proposes to build a roundabout, and the No-Build Alternative would leave the intersection in its current condition.
MOKELUMNE HILL, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy