West Oakland Link Public Meeting

The Public Open House will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Mokelumne Hill Town Hall, 8283 Main Street, Mokelumne Hill, California 95245. The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) proposes to improve the safety of the intersection on State Route 26 and State Route 49 in Calaveras County in the census-designated town of Mokelumne Hill. A collision report from the California Highway Patrol and a traffic investigation conducted by Caltrans District 10 Traffic Safety Branch identified a pattern of broadside collisions at this intersection. Two alternatives—a Build Alternative and a No-Build Alternative—are being proposed. The Build Alternative proposes to build a roundabout, and the No-Build Alternative would leave the intersection in its current condition.

