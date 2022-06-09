Maple Beach sea wall repair put out for bids again

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Space Needle has sued a local coffee chain for using its trademarked logo in coffee shop branding and merchandise. The logo for Local Coffee Spot features a mug of hot coffee with rising steam bearing a resemblance to the iconic tower’s own logo. The Space Needle’s owner says the coffee shop’s logo copies a trademarked design, and filed a lawsuit in federal court. Karen Olson, head of Space Needle operations and marketing, said the legal action is unusual. Beau McKeon, co-owner of Local Coffee Spot, says he can’t believe the venture he started as a way to employ people during the pandemic has drawn a lawsuit.

