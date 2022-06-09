ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Maple Beach sea wall repair put out for bids again

By Pat Grubb
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe county has put out the Maple Beach seawall repair project for bids for the fourth time after having received just one bid in the third round and none in the first two tries. According to James Lee,...

