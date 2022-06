KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - KCK police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a steel supply service business late Monday night. Officers responded at 10:01 p.m. to Brown Strauss Steel on Kindelberger Road just west of U.S. 69 Highway on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. he died at the scene, according to the Kansas City, KS, Police Department.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO