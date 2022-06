Raising a puppy not to bite is easy if you understand why they bite. Puppies grow up with their litter mates playing games that involve both biting and chasing. While these might seem like innocent games, they mimic the adult survival techniques of the wild dog. Dogs have evolved over thousands of years with these instincts and you will not change them, but you can prevent yourself from becoming their prey!

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO