ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, KS

Former Kansas officer found not guilty in 2017 fatal shooting

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yDsQK_0g6DIOlf00

A second jury has found a former Kansas police officer not guilty in the 2017 shooting death of a man inside his vehicle while responding to a report of a domestic dispute at a home.

Matthew Harrington was acquitted Wednesday of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Antonio Garcia Jr., 47, the Kansas City Star reported. The decision came after a mistrial was declared in Harrington’s first trial in April when that jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.

Mike Nichols, an attorney for Harrington, said the jury made the right decision during the second trial. In a text message, Nichols said: "there’s no question that everyone involved wishes that day had turned out differently.”

The shooting occurred when Harrington — then a Leavenworth police officer — responded to a domestic dispute July 11, 2017, involving Garcia. Garcia left the home, but later returned and was sitting in his vehicle when Harrington approached.

Prosecutors said Garcia had a knife but didn’t threaten Harrington, who fired several times into the vehicle after the two men struggled, according to video from Harrington’s body camera.

Harrington was fired from the department in 2018 after an internal investigation found he had violated policies on use of deadly force. Later that year, he was indicted by a grand jury.

District Attorney Todd Thompson said Wednesday that prosecutors presented what they believed was a solid case.

“All we can do is put the best case forward and let the jury decide,” Thompson said.

A Leavenworth County judge ruled in June 2020 that Harrington could not claim legal immunity in the shooting, sending the case to trial.

In 2019, the city of Leavenworth reached a $1 million settlement in a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by Garcia’s family.

Comments / 1

Related
Hutch Post

Kansas woman jailed on felony drug allegations

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just after 11pm Thursday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a gray 2010Chevrolet Malibu with an expired registration in the 3900 block of SW Topeka Boulevard, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During...
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Crown Lodge Motel lobby shooting leaves man dead in East Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after what Kansas City police are calling an altercation at a motel lobby in East Kansas City, Missouri. Around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to the Crown Lodge at 8500 E. 350 Highway for a reported shooting in the motel lobby. Upon arrival, officers were directed to a male victim who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers began rendering aid and called for EMS. EMS responded and transported the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Leavenworth, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Leavenworth, KS
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
KMBC.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash Saturday on I-70 at I-470

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence are investigating a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon that critically injured the operator. Authorities said the single-vehicle wreck was reported at 3:10 p.m. on westbound Interstate 70 at Interstate 470. Police said the driver of a 2008 Harley Davidson Road King lost control...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Nichols
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Antonio Garcia#Violent Crime#The Kansas City Star#Le
tncontentexchange.com

Missing kayaker found by local law enforcement

Andrew County law enforcement has found the 41-year-old man reported missing Saturday morning while kayaking in Andrew County. Andrew County Sheriff Grant Gillette provided a statement regarding his rescue. "We found him at 0800, no injury, located at Burton Conservation Access in Buchanan County," Gillette said. "Got lost, no phone...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
JC Post

Small plane landing gear fails upon arrival at Kan. airport

JOHNSON COUNTY—Authorities are investigating an airplane mishap that occurred just before 2:30p.m. Saturday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the 1976 Fixed Wing Single-Engine Piper PA-32R-300 piloted by Darin D. Redd, 40, Taylor, Missouri, was approaching Johnson County Executive Airport Runway 18 with its landing gear down.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy