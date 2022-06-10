Police: Arrest made in fatal Wichita hit and run

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested Latrell Thompson. 31, of Wichita on a charge of failure to stop at an accident that resulted in death. The arrest stems from the investigation into a fatal hit and run that fatally injured Kurt Krueger, 49, on May 1st.

At approximately 2:10 a.m. on May 1st, officers responded to the report of a man down in the roadway in the 7900 block of W. Cottontail. They arrived on scene and located Krueger unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced deceased on scene. The investigation revealed that Krueger was walking in the neighborhood where he lives, approximately 20-30 minutes before his body was found when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Investigators were able to identify Thompson as a suspect and began working to locate him. On Wednesday, investigators were following up on the case when they observed Thompson enter a residence in the 7900 block of W. Cottontail.

Officers attempted to contact Thompson at the home, but the occupants were uncooperative and would not allow officers to enter. Officers and detectives surrounded the residence and began preparing a search warrant. While preparing the warrant, three occupants exited the home, but Thompson remained inside.

After several announcements from officers to exit the house, Thompson eventually did so and was taken into custody. He was transported to the Sedgwick County Jail and booked for leaving the scene of a fatal collision.