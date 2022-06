Following its premiere at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival, Australian writer/director Jennifer Kent‘s debut feature, horror pic The Babadook, was met with widespread critical acclaim. Following a turn-of-the-century dry spell in popular horror that was driven by the Saw series and other gory torture pics, critics praised it as a reminder that in the right hands, the genre is an art form, ripe for telling emotionally complicated narratives. Kent was praised as a fresh, creative feminist voice in cinema. The movie was a sleeper success at the box office, and over the past half-decade, it’s become iconic–taking on an unexpected new life in the LGBTQ community (we’ll get to that later).

