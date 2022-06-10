ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Liz Cheney previews testimony from Ivanka Trump, Bill Barr and Jason Miller

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) previews testimony from President Trump's allies, including his Attorney General Bill Barr and daughter Ivanka Trump, during the House January 6 select committee's first hearing.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

