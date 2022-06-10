Rep. Liz Cheney previews testimony from Ivanka Trump, Bill Barr and Jason Miller

Related
He's advised 4 different presidents. Hear what he thinks of Biden
David Gergen, who has worked in the White House for four different presidents, explains to CNN’s Fareed Zakaria where President Biden’s administration has gone wrong, and why he’s concerned about a possible rematch between Biden and former President Donald Trump.
Trump aides tell Jan. 6 committee he ignored their doubts about election fraud
WASHINGTON, June 13(Reuters) - Top advisers to then-President Donald Trump told him that his claims of widespread election fraud were unfounded and would not reverse his election loss, but he refused to listen, according to testimony on Monday at a hearing of the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
