The deputy governor of the Bank of Canada recommended that the authority needs to regulate the crypto industry before it has grown too large to be ignored. The recent price plunge of cryptocurrencies has alarmed global authorities about the risk in some projects – like Terra’s ecosystem. In the context that regulatory overhauls targeting the industry may be around the corner, the Central Bank of Canada also voiced the urgency of imposing such rules before the sector has become so big that it could bring down the overall financial market at one point.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO