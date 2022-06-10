Storylines Presented by BMW | MNUFC vs. SC Paderborn 07 - 06.11.22

Los Angeles FC has announced the signing of Italy and Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini. The 37-year-old defender joins after spending nearly 20 years with Juventus, where he won nine Serie A titles and reached third on the club’s all-time appearance list. Chiellini will reportedly sign an 18-month contract that will take him through the end of the 2023 season. He was signed with target allocation money and will not be a designated player for LAFC. The defender played his final match for Italy in this month’s “Finalissima” against Argentina, as his international career concluded after 117 caps. Chiellini was a bedrock of Italy’s defense for over a decade and lifted the Euro 2020 title last summer. The Next Chapter@LAFC pic.twitter.com/AV4ITgDfx3 — Giorgio Chiellini (@chiellini) June 13, 2022 RelatedPulisic should transfer away from Chelsea, says ex-USMNT star DooleyJesús Ferreira 'knew the goals were going to come' with USMNT

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO