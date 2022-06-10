ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Fortnite x Among Us Bling, Dance Emote Now Available on Epic Games Store — How to Get

By Teejay
itechpost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite x Among Us brings back bling and dance emote based from the hit Innersloth game to the giant battle royale title of Epic Games. Fans of the sensational social deduction game, Among Us, and Fortnite have long been excited for this day to come since the collaboration was first teased...

www.itechpost.com

itechpost.com

[VIRAL FLASHBACK] What Makes 'Neopets' One of the Most Viral Games of All Time?

If you grew up in the early 2000s, perhaps you also grew up with Neopets. Who wouldn't have heard of Neopets? It's quite a popular game. The magical world of Neopets is populated by pets, pirates, fairies and a magic money tree. It's actually a virtual pet website where you can own virtual pets or Neopets. You can also buy virtual items for your Neopets using Neopoints or Neocash.
PETS
SheKnows

This TikTok Viral Ice Cream Maker Is on Sale & It’s So ‘Easy to Use’ for Other Frozen Treats

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. What better way to cool down this summer than with your favorite frozen dessert, or maybe a couple. If you are impressed with Ninja’s air fryer, just wait until you see what they have ready for the warm weather. The Ninja Creami lets the whole family enjoy customizable, chilled delights that are completely made from scratch. This TikTok-viral find keeps imagination alive and stomachs satisfied with its endless recipes that are catered to your tastes. The frozen treat maker breaks down frozen solids into a smooth, creamy texture. And we weren’t kidding when we said it literally transforms into anything you want. It features seven programs that make ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes, smoothie bowls, and more. Best of all, the Ninja Creami is on sale for a limited time at QVC.
RECIPES

