Fortnite x Among Us Bling, Dance Emote Now Available on Epic Games Store — How to Get

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. What better way to cool down this summer than with your favorite frozen dessert, or maybe a couple. If you are impressed with Ninja’s air fryer, just wait until you see what they have ready for the warm weather. The Ninja Creami lets the whole family enjoy customizable, chilled delights that are completely made from scratch. This TikTok-viral find keeps imagination alive and stomachs satisfied with its endless recipes that are catered to your tastes. The frozen treat maker breaks down frozen solids into a smooth, creamy texture. And we weren’t kidding when we said it literally transforms into anything you want. It features seven programs that make ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes, smoothie bowls, and more. Best of all, the Ninja Creami is on sale for a limited time at QVC.

RECIPES ・ 16 MINUTES AGO