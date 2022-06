CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mount Carmel High School's boy's wrestling team won its first state team championship since 1994 earlier this year.Last month, a wrestler who trains at the South Side Powerhouse won a national title. But that winner might not be who you'd expect at the all-boys high school. Jackie Kostek introduces us to the 10-year-old girl who has all the right moves."My older brother Jayden, he would come home and practice with me and show me a few moves he had learned." 10-year-old Mercedes Carrasco might have picked up the sport of wrestling from her older brother, but she...

