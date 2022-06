A 60-year-old Joliet man and a 33-year-old Joliet woman have both been arrested in connection to a disturbance at a local truck stop on Monday morning. It was at 12:23am that Joliet police were called to the Pilot Travel Center for a disturbance. Officers learned that 60-year-old Derek Creal was in an argument with his girlfriend, 33- Samantha Saucedo-Chavez. Saucedo-Chavez had been throwing items out of Creal’s vehicle onto the ground and cursing at truck stop employees. She was placed into custody without incident stemming from the disturbance.

JOLIET, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO