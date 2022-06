Taipei, Taiwan — “I used to have normal emotions and feelings, but (the government) locked me at home for two months and took away my happiness.”. So said Coco, a Shanghai resident who asked that VOA Mandarin not use her name to let her discuss freely an issue of concern to many of the 26 million people in China’s most populous city: their mental health, a subject often dismissed in China.

