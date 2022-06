A mystery has finally been solved for Anwar, a Uyghur American, who asked that only his first name be used for fear of "too much political attention." Anwar said he had been "unable to speak or even just communicate" with his family in Xinjiang for five years. Then, he saw his cousin's mugshot in what is known as the Xinjiang Police Files, documents and images leaked from within China and released to the public last month by the Washington-based Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation and news media.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 HOURS AGO