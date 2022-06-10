ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla goes airborne, fatally strikes California pedestrian

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Tesla crash: A man driving a Tesla in Southern California struck a pedestrian when he allegedly ran a red light and hit a dip, causing his vehicle to go airborne. (Tomsmith585/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — A California woman was killed Tuesday when a man driving a Tesla went airborne and fatally struck her, authorities said.

The driver, Frank Shoaf, 39, was arrested and charged with gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs and causing bodily injury, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The court has issued a provisional order of no bail, though he has a bail review hearing scheduled for June 22, according to KNSD-TV.

San Diego police said the accident occurred at about 8:30 a.m. PDT in Kearny Mesa, when Shoaf allegedly ran a red light and hit a dip, causing the Tesla to go airborne.

The Tesla struck the 40-year-old woman, who has not been named, on the sidewalk and crashed into a no-parking sign before coming to a stop in the drive-thru of a KFC restaurant, KSND reported.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she later died, the Union-Tribune reported.

Shoaf, who works as an Uber driver and has no previous criminal history, failed a field sobriety test and admitted to “huffing,” prosecutors said. Huffing is the act of a person inhaling substances for a recreational high, according to KNSD.

Police said Shoaf asked for “another hit” while on the scene after the crash, the television station reported.

Shoaf is due back in court in San Diego on June 17 for a readiness hearing, KNSD reported.

CBS 8

Firefighters work to knock down brush fire in Oceanside

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Oceanside firefighters are working a brush fire that broke out Sunday northwest of 800 Wala Dr. Smoke may be visible, but there is no immediate fire threat, authorities say. Residents in the 300 block of Rimhurst Court, all of Wala Drive and the 300...
OCEANSIDE, CA
onscene.tv

Sheriff’s Pursuit Ends After Two Crashes | San Diego

Sheriff deputies were in pursuit of the pick-up truck that had license plates on it from a different vehicle. The pursuit started on the eastern portion of Otay Mesa and made it to the western area. The Sheriff’s Deputies called off the Pursuit when the driver started to drive erratically and crashed into a Telsa at Palm Ave and Dennery. The suspect driver then went west and when they came to Beyer Blvd., they ran the “red” light and hit a family in their vehicle as they were crossing Palm Ave. The suspect then ran away. There were two minor injuries. The suspect is known to the Police. the truck is reported stolen. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

75-Acre Brush Fire Contained in Oceanside; No Homes Damaged

Firefighters stopped the forward rate of a brush fire Sunday that grew up to 75 acres in Oceanside and prompted evacuations in the area. The "Wala Fire" was reported at around 1 p.m. at the 800 block of W. Airport Road, just south of Camp Pendleton. Due to westerly winds and the local topography, the fire quickly erupted to 75 acres, said David Parsons, Oceanside Fire Department's Division Chief.
OCEANSIDE, CA
