Evanston, IL

COVID-19 update as of June 9: Cook County remains at ‘high’ risk level, Evanston at ‘medium’

By Larry Gavin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe total number of new cases of COVID-19 in Evanston was 254 for the week ending June 8, 4% lower than the week ending June 2. The number of new cases in the state increased by about 4%, but hospitalizations declined. Cook County, including Chicago, is in the “high”...

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/13/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) this past Friday reported 34,001 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 73 additional deaths since the Friday before, June 3rd, 2022. The CDC reports 32 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level for the coronavirus, up from 19 counties the week before. An additional 39 counties are now at the Medium Community Level, which is up from 31 the week before. While most of the High Level counties are north, there are five downstate counties on the list, including Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, and Williamson. Six of the 39 counties in the Medium Level include Lawrence, Wabash, Cumberland, Clark, Coles, and Edgar. The remaining area counties, including Richland and Jasper, are still in the Low Community Level. With COVID-19 numbers back on the rise, everyone is encouraged to continue the health precautions needed to fight the spread of the virus. Go to dph.illinois.gov for more.
Local Evanston authors and the mysterious room

Tucked away in a far southeast corner on the second floor of the main location of Evanston Public Library lies a little dusty room. It’s not a particularly large space. You’d hardly even know it was there unless you were searching for it. Across from file cabinets full...
Latest news from Evanston: Your Sunday recap of the week

Good Sunday morning, Evanston. There’s a rumble in the distance from possible thunderstorms this afternoon, the National Weather Service tells us. So, enjoy the hazy morning and then snuggle up to your computer this afternoon with your Evanston RoundTable weekend newsletter. We promise each Sunday to deliver a new weekend read as we do today. Now, on to the news:
74 nursing homes fined up to $50,000 each for reported violations

A report shows that 74 private Illinois nursing homes were found to violate the Illinois Nursing Home Care Act in the first quarter of the year. Five of those facilities had violations that could have resulted in the death of a resident and were fined up to $50,000. Of the...
Letter to the Editor: LWV report looks at persistence of Health inequities

Life expectancy data tells us that there are health inequities in Evanston. The average life expectancy in Evanston is 82 years, but depending on where you live, it ranges from 86 years in northeast Evanston to only 75.5 in west Evanston. The difference persists despite a strong health care infrastructure in our city.
Multiple Central Illinois counties at high COVID transmission level

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two and a half years into the pandemic and COVID-19 cases are still rising. The Illinois Department of Public Health said masks should be put back on in some Central Illinois counties whether you are vaccinated or not. In Central Illinois, Champaign, Ford, Logan and...
AG Raoul issues statement on the passing of James E. “Jim” Ryan

CHICAGO (WEHT) — Attorney General Kwame Raoul issued the following statement on June 12 after the passing of former Illinois Attorney General James E. “Jim” Ryan. “Jim Ryan dedicated much of his career to public safety, first as DuPage County state’s attorney and then as Illinois Attorney General, and I strive to follow his example. […]
Marijuana convention kicks off in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO - The state’s two-day marijuana convention kicked off Friday. More than 50 exhibitors are on display at McCormick Place in downtown Chicago. The entry price is $40, and no medical marijuana card is required. Attendees must be 18 or older, unless with a guardian. Illinois is the first...
ALEC: Illinois' unfunded pension liability $533 billion; $8.2 trillion nationwide

According to a new report, Illinois is ranked near the bottom of a list of states with the highest unfunded pension liabilities. The American Legislative Exchange Council, (ALEC) released “Unaccountable and Unaffordable”, which puts the total unfunded pension liability at $8.2 trillion. Illinois' liability was second worst at $533 billion. The ALEC report also shows Illinois has the 2nd highest unfunded pension liability per capita at over $41,656 per person. That ranks 49th in the country ahead of only Alaska.
Mental health and Illinois, Pritzker signs omnibus bill

CHICAGO — Laws in Illinois will soon be changed as Gov. JB Pritzker is set to sign a mental health omnibus bill. Pritzker is scheduled to sign the legislation at 12:30 p.m. at Family Guidance Centers’ Wabash Facility in Chicago. This is a developing story, please check back...
Lashaunta Moore

Illinois Grocery Tax To Be Suspended For A Year

Illinois residents can say goodbye to grocery tax for a year starting July 1. The Public Act (P.A) 102-0700 will suspend the state's one percent low sales rate and use tax on retail sales of groceries typically taxed at this rate from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023. This public act information was released in April when Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other democratic lawmakers revealed the Illinois budget deal.
City Council urged to create guaranteed income program for Black men

Chicago was urged again Thursday to get moving toward granting some form of reparations to descendants of African American slaves, perhaps beginning with guaranteed minimum income checks, focused on unemployed Black men prone to violence. In early 2021, Kamm Howard, co-chair of the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in...
How Long Are You Contagious With COVID? Here's What the CDC Says

If you test positive for coronavirus, you may have several questions, including how long you are contagious, how long should you quarantine for and more. With COVID cases rising in the Chicago area and parts of the U.S., local health officials have issued warnings to take precautions, particularly in areas where transmission risk is increasing.

