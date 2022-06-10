ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

The SkyCam at Madison Square Garden broke and hung over the ice in terrible omen for Rangers

By Robert Zeglinski
 3 days ago
While the Avalance are chilling out, sipping iced tea, and waiting for their opponent in the Stanley Cup Final, the Rangers and Lightning are locked in a dead heat.

After New York took the first two games in this year’s Eastern Conference Finals, the two-time defending champion Lightning stormed back to tie the series at two games apiece. It is now effectively a best-of-three series to determine who gets the (unfortunate?) chance to play Colorado for the Cup. A series that might conflict with a Justin Bieber concert.

In advance of Thursday night’s pivotal Game 5 at Madison Square Garden, the Rangers (+1.5 underdogs) could not have had a worse pre-game open. How?

The SkyCam — used for highlights, fan interaction, etc. — broke off and hung low over the MSG ice. Oh. Oh no:

Did the SkyCam break off that way because it couldn’t stand seeing a back-breaking Nikita Kucherov goal? Maybe! Only time will tell whether the Rangers can overcome this technological curse.

