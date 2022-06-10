ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Honor Flight Network schedules fall travel to Washington D.C

By Ty Schonert
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Fargo, ND) -- A non-profit group is organizing flights for veterans to travel to Washington D.C this fall. The...

www.am1100theflag.com

KFYR-TV

Enormous, historic American Elm in North Dakota to be cut down

LISBON, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the largest trees in the state is coming down. A mammoth of an Elm tree in Lisbon, ND has been diagnosed with Dutch Elm Disease. The tree located at Rose Street Park is an American Elm, which is the North Dakota state tree. It ranks second in the state for the species on the 2021 Register of Champion Trees. It has a circumference of 17 feet and 7 inches, is 58 feet tall, and has an average crown spread of 100 feet.
LISBON, ND
valleynewslive.com

UND aircraft veers off runway at Crookston Municipal Airport

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A UND-owned aircraft had some trouble at the Crookston Municipal Airport on Friday. According to an FAA preliminary report, the single-engine plane aborted takeoff. It then veered off the runway before striking a runway light. According to the report, two people were on the...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Airplane veers off runaway at Crookston Airport

(Crookston, MN) -- No one is injured after a University of North Dakota-owned airplane had difficulties taking off over the weekend at Crookston Airport. The single-engine plane called off a takeoff Friday before veering off the runway and striking a runway light. An initial investigation indicates that two people were onboard at the time.
CROOKSTON, MN
City
Fargo, ND
City
Grand Forks, ND
State
Washington State
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fundraiser brings support for South Fargo shooting victim, family

(Perham, MN) -- A community came together over the weekend to raise support for the family of a 21-year-old South Fargo shooting victim. Lucia Garcia was shot last month at Plaza Azteca in South Fargo, and died days later. The fundraiser was held over the weekend at the Church of St. Henry in Perham.
PERHAM, MN
Times-Online

Friends and co-workers name fishing spot after local sportsman

In life, Eugene Pederson loved to visit Hobart Lake, a great fishing spot some miles west of Valley City, and after his death in 2019, friends and co-workers of his sought to leave a testament to his love of the lake and nature by naming a landing in his honor.
Flight
Flight
valleynewslive.com

West Fargo planting orchards in neighborhoods

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Orchards are being planted across West Fargo neighborhoods. The most recent planted orchard was in River’s Bend neighborhood. The orchard consists of cherry, apple, pear and plum trees and they’ll begin to produce fruit as they grow over the next coming years.
WEST FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

Business News: UND business survey…GF/EGF home sales & ArtFest

The prices of gas, food and most other goods and services jumped in May, raising inflation to a new four-decade high and giving American households no respite from rising costs. Consumer prices surged 8.6% last month from 12 months earlier, faster than April’s year-over-year increase of 8.3%. The new inflation figure, the biggest yearly increase since December 1981, will heighten pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates aggressively.
lakesarearadio.net

Junk & Disorderly in Detroit Lakes Announces Closure

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Junk & Disorderly in Detroit Lakes has announced they plan to close this month. The Detroit Lakes business, a collaboration of vendors offering antiques, crafts, collectibles and repurposed items opened a little over a year ago on Summit Avenue. “With heavy hearts we have made a tough decision to close Junk & Disorderly. Please stop in and check out all of our vendors sales to help them liquidate their inventory,” the business said.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
#Honor Flight#Volunteers#Nd
valleynewslive.com

Northern Minnesota cleaning up from intense storms

MIDDLE RIVER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Hail and heavy wind did some serious damage in the Northern Valley. People in Middle River, MN are cleaning up after getting hit hard on Sunday, June 12 in Marshall County. Power poles were damaged and some spots saw hail 1.25 inches in...
MIDDLE RIVER, MN
US 103.3

ND’s Largest Indoor Water Park Coming – How Far From BisMan???

I'm guessing if the weather was in the high 90s, the title of this story would inspire you to find out more information. Hey, even if we were going through the winter chill, I would still welcome a chance to have fun in a place that will be one day deemed as North Dakota's largest indoor water park. The cool and exciting thing about social media is that all it takes is just a "whiff of something in the works" to get us all interested. For example, someone writes a post about a projected new business or maybe even a photograph of a fenced-in area with the keywords on the sign "COMING SOON" on their Facebook page, and the next thing you know you'll start counting all the people that start sharing it, like wildfire it spreads.
FARGO, ND
NewsBreak
Travel
froggyweb.com

Candidate for Fargo mayor will not be cited following I-94 crash

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo mayoral candidate Michael Borgie will not be cited for a collision on I-94 in Fargo early Thursday. State Patrol Sgt. Adam Malafa says Borgie struck a DOT sign with his pickup on I-94 at 45th Street S shortly before 6:30 a.m. He says Borgie suffered minor injuries.
FARGO, ND
1390 Granite City Sports

‘Luxury” Grain Bin AirBNB in Alexandria Great Weekend Getaway

Those are two words that I haven't heard together- luxury and grain bin. But that is exactly how this AirBNB has been described. Since this is in Alexandria, it would be a great getaway that's not too far away from St. Cloud and Central Minnesota. There are 8 bins in total in this grouping. Each one is set up for 1 to 2 people, but you could have a group stay if you just rented out all 8 of them at once.
kvrr.com

Video: Giant Bob Dylan mural captures attention in downtown Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – We’re about to start seeing a lot more of one of Minnesota’s most famous faces in downtown Fargo, three stories’ worth of Bob Dylan, to be precise. The new mural, by San Pedro, California-based artist Jules Muck, appeared this week on the Viking Hotel Building, now known as the Bison Apartments, in the 400-block of Broadway.
FARGO, ND

