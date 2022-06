Utah gas prices hit a new high on Thursday, with the average price for a gallon of regular topping $5 for the first time ever, according data from AAA. National averages continue to set new records as well, with an average price per gallon of $4.97. Utah’s average price of $5.005 per gallon is up more than 50 cents from the average a month ago and nearly $1.63 from the price at the same time last year.

UTAH STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO