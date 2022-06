It’s been a rough year for Tyler Ulis, but the former Kentucky Basketball star is finally getting back to the game he loves. In February, Ulis was hospitalized after his car was struck head-on by a car going in the wrong direction on an interstate in Michigan. Among the injuries he suffered were a broken ankle and broken bones in his foot and wrists. With the help of his family, Ulis has slowly been recovering, and later this month will host a series of camps in Lexington, Chicago, and Lima, Ohio. He recently spoke to Jerry Tipton about his recovery and the camps, which will take place at Sports Center in Lexington June 29-July 1 and July 18-20.

