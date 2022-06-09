Welfare check

CCSO, Flagstaff FD, DPS, and Guardian medical were dispatched to a very serious accident along Interstate 40 near Butler Ave around 1:15 AM Sunday morning. As of this writing, one person is confirmed to have been injured. CCSO and Troopers had the Interstate completely shut down for a short period of time. Several people called our tip line saying they heard what sounded like an explosion in the area. The noise was likely from this collision. Due to the serious nature of the person’s injuries, we are withholding any further updates at this time.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO