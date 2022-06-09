ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Welfare check

By LIVE scanners
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlagstaff Police are responding to the area of Route 66 and Highway 89 at the underpass...

Serious accident in Flagstaff on I-40

CCSO, Flagstaff FD, DPS, and Guardian medical were dispatched to a very serious accident along Interstate 40 near Butler Ave around 1:15 AM Sunday morning. As of this writing, one person is confirmed to have been injured. CCSO and Troopers had the Interstate completely shut down for a short period of time. Several people called our tip line saying they heard what sounded like an explosion in the area. The noise was likely from this collision. Due to the serious nature of the person’s injuries, we are withholding any further updates at this time.
Gas leak inside home

Flagstaff Fd is responding to the 760 block of Crestview Dr in Flagstaff for a possible gas leak inside a home. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
Third Fire now reported near Flagstaff #DoubleFire

This is a developing story and the page will auto-refresh with updates as we get them in real-time. LIVE scanner feeds from the fire ground and air operations can be heard by clicking here. DOUBLE FIRE INFORMATION. 11:37 AM:. Incident information site: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8155/. Size: Estimated at 500 acres. Containment: 0%
1:18 PM Update NEW EVACS ORDERED NOW! #PipelineFire

This is a developing story and the page will auto-refresh with updates as we get them in real-time. LIVE scanner feeds from the fire ground and air operations can be heard by clicking here. PIPELINE FIRE UPDATES. MONDAY JUNE 13, 2022. UPDATE 1:18 PM: ALL AREAS ON HIGHWAY 89 NORTH...
UPDATE: Multiple fires being reported in Timberline Fernwood area

This is a developing story and the page will auto-refresh with updates as we get them in real-time. LIVE scanner feeds from the fire ground and air operations can be heard by clicking here. Summit FD, USFS, and Flagstaff FD are all responding to several reports of spot fires starting...
