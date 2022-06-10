ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

Authorities: Mississippi officer, 1 other dead in shooting

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A police officer has died along with one other person after an officer-involved shooting Thursday in an eastern Mississippi city, authorities said, adding a suspect was being sought.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it is investigating the shooting and also seeking the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old suspect who could be armed and dangerous.

The police officer wasn’t immediately identified and authorities did not disclose specifics other than to say the were investigating an officer-involved shooting. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation statement said only that the officer and a “deceased female” were both found at the scene on a Meridian avenue.

Meridian, a city of more than 40,000, is located about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of the Mississippi capital of Jackson.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Two men killed in interstate shooting in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men died in an interstate shooting that happened during a chase from Holmes to Yazoo County on Friday, May 27. The Yazoo Herald reported three men from Holmes County were driving on the interstate around 5:00 p.m. when the driver claims another car pulled beside them and began shooting […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

5-year-old shot, killed inside vehicle on Bailey Avenue in Jackson

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced early Monday morning that Robert Jackson was captured. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a five-year-old was shot and killed in Jackson. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue Sunday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened during a domestic altercation between […]
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Running 4 Heroes honors fallen MPD Officer Kennis Croom with mile run

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many in the community are mourning the loss of fallen Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom and one local organization honored his memory, service, and sacrifice with a mile run. Running 4 Heroes founder Zacheriah Cartledge ran one mile while holding a blue line flag in honor...
MERIDIAN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meridian, MS
Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
City
Meridian, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#A Meridian Avenue
bobgermanylaw.com

Forest, MS – Two Injured During Head-On Crash on Hwy 35

According to sources, the incident took place at about 3:50 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 35 near the Pearl River Bridge, just outside of the city limits in Forest. Leake County Deputies, the Carthage Fire Department, highway patrol officers, and paramedics all responded to reports of a head-on collision between two vehicles that resulted in a vehicle rollover.
FOREST, MS
wcbi.com

Man accused of shooting Meridian woman and police officer in custody

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – A state-wide manhunt for the man accused of killing a pregnant woman and a Meridian police officer is over. Dante Bender was arrested Friday morning in Ackerman. Bender was arrested at Cagles store at the intersection of Highway 12 and 15. Ackerman Police Chief Tim...
MERIDIAN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wcbi.com

A half day man hunt ends with an alleged killer behind bars

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI)-14 and a half hours later Dante Bender was taken into custody. Bender made his way from Newton County to Ackerman early this morning where he was caught and arrested. Bender allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend and unborn child along with Meridian police officer, Kennis Croom. His...
WJTV 12

Third suspect arrested in connection to 2020 Jackson homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, June 10, U.S. Marshals arrested a third suspect in connection to a November 2020 homicide. Jackson police said Jessie Wilder, 27, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder and hindering prosecution in the death of Ryan Allen. Investigators said Allen was killed on November 26, […]
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Neighbors speak out about Thursday fatal shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The death of a Meridian police officer and a pregnant woman has people on edge. A crowd of people witnessed the aftermath of the shooting Thursday. We revisited the West Gate Hills neighborhood and talked with people who said they’re not happy with the violence in the city. One woman shared how she knew Kennis Croom and why she calls him a hero.
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed on Whisper Ridge Ave. in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed. Investigators said the department received a call about the shooting around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 9. They responded to the scene on Whisper Ridge Avenue. The victim had been shot multiple times, and he died at the […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kennis Croom, Mississippi police officer and nephew of Sylvester Croom, gunned down during a domestic call

Kennis Croom, a Mississippi police officer in Meridian and nephew of former Mississippi State coach Sylvester Croom, was shot and killed on Thursday. The Meridian Star reported that Kennis Croom, a native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was shot and killed during a domestic violence call around 5:30 p.m. in an incident where a woman also died. James E. Davis, the chief of the Jackson Police Department, released a statement honoring Kennis Croom’s service and dedication to the community, and offered condolences to the Croom family.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
valleynewslive.com

Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in Ackerman,...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Looking back at unsolved crime: The death of Zy’kerioun Brown

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Shootings in Meridian have taken many young lives this year. But what about unsolved murders that families are still recovering from? WTOK News 11 revisits a homicide case where a 5-year-old boy was shot and killed. It has been nearly a year since Zy’kerioun Brown’s life...
MERIDIAN, MS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

940K+
Followers
456K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy