MOOS: WOLFMAN ON THE PROWL IN TEXAS?

WYOMISSING, Pa. - Wyomissing Police say two children reported missing from Berks County are safe and healthy. Officials say the children, were believed to be in Virginia with their mother, 22-year-old Eden Matthews. The Fredericksburg Police department were contacted to assist and located the children. The children were found with...
BENSALEM, Pa. - The man who admitted to killing a Bensalem chiropractor will spend at least 37 years behind bars. Dr. James Sowa, 64, was found in November 2020 inside his office, which he ran out of his home in the 3000 block of Hulmeville Road, beaten to death. Joseph...
(The Center Square) – Some Pennsylvania taverns and bars are frustrated with supply chain problems limiting beer deliveries, but a deeper problem remains with state law that grants a delivery monopoly to beer distributors. Due to staffing shortages and fuel costs, some distributors have limited deliveries, according to a...
READING, Pa. - Pennsylvania legislators are looking to modify the state's current fireworks law, but some local law enforcement agencies say it won't help. "We could put out ten times our deployment on the street if we had that many officers and it wouldn't affect our ability to actually enforce this and keep folks safe," says Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers and a t-storm, especially in the evening. Low: 63. MONDAY: Warmer and a bit humid with intervals of clouds and sun. High: 84. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Watching for possible storms very late to the south and west. Low: 60.
Compiled the highest paying jobs that don't require a college degree in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Politicians are now trying to figure out what to do about inflation numbers we haven't seen in four decades. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics comparing May of 2021 with last month:. Rent is up 5.2%. Restaurants are up 9%. The cost of groceries is...
