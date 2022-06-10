ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

GRAINS-Soybeans slip; set for biggest weekly gain in 2 months on strong demand

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

SINGAPORE, June 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid on Friday but the market is poised for its biggest weekly jump in two months, as robust demand for U.S. cargoes underpinned prices. Wheat gained ground and the market was in track for its first weekly gain in almost a...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

U.S. soy stocks outlook cut as exports rise

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean stocks will be smaller than previously forecast as export demand for U.S. offerings remains strong even with recently harvested supplies from Brazil and Argentina available for overseas buyers, the government said on Friday. The U.S. Agriculture Department lowered its outlook for 2021/22 ending...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Egypt buys 3.9 mln tonnes of local wheat, surpassing 2021 figure

June 12 (Reuters) - Egypt has procured 3.9 million tonnes of domestic wheat during the current harvest season so far, surpassing last year's full-season total by 300,000 tonnes, the state-run General Company for Silos and Storage's chairman told Reuters on Sunday. Kamal Hashim added that the procured amount included 200,000...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean futures ease, a day after nearing record high

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures weakened on Friday, after nearing an all-time high during a rally in the previous session that was fueled by strong export demand and concerns about U.S. supplies. Supply concerns remained, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture cut its estimates...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-U.S. cuts soy supply outlook, raises corn, wheat stocks view

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean stocks will be smaller than previously forecast as export demand for U.S. offerings remains strong even with recently harvested supplies from Brazil and Argentina available for overseas buyers, the government said on Friday. But corn supplies were estimated to be bigger than earlier...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Italy wheat production seen down 15% on drought risks, farm group says

MILAN, June 13 (Reuters) - Italian wheat production is expected to fall by 15% this year due to a drought that has cut yields across the country, agricultural lobby Coldiretti said on Monday, increasing Italy's reliance on imports. An expected lower wheat crop in western Europe, including Italy, adds pressure...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy down 15-20 cents; corn up 5-7 cents; wheat up 9-11 cents

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 9 to 11 cents * Wheat firmed overnight, supported by a European heat wave that could impact crops, while talks on Ukrainian exports remain uncertain. * Ukraine has established two routes to export grain through Poland and Romania, although bottlenecks have slowed the crucial food supply chain, Kyiv's deputy foreign minister said. * Spain and France are seeing their hottest temperatures in decades for this time of year, while Italian wheat production is expected to fall by 15% due to drought. * Egypt has procured 3.9 million tonnes of domestic wheat during the current harvest season so far, surpassing last year's full-season total by 300,000 tonnes, the state-run General Company for Silos and Storage's chairman said. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat last firmed 9-1/2 cents to $10.80-1/4 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat added 10-1/2 cents to $11.73 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat last gained 12-1/4 cents to $12.33-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Up 5 to 7 cents per bushel * Corn inched higher overnight, supported by expectations of dry, hot weather in the coming weeks, though lower crude oil added pressure, as has recent rainfall across parts of the U.S. Midwest, expected to benefit recently planted crops. * Oil dropped nearly $2 a barrel on Monday as increasing COVID-19 cases in Beijing pressured hopes of increased Chinese demand, while worries about more interest rate hikes to control rampant inflation added weight. * CBOT July corn last added 5 cent to $7.78-1/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 15 to 20 cents per bushel * Soybeans fell overnight, pressured as top-palm oil producer Indonesia loosens export restrictions, while final soybean plantings and U.S. weather remain in focus. * Indonesia approved export permits for 1.16 million tonnes of palm oil products under a programme to accelerate shipments after it reopened exports, a trade ministry official said. * CBOT July soybeans last fell 19-1/2 cents to $17.26 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by David Evans)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

K.C. wheat jumps on reduced U.S. crop forecast; CBOT wheat eases

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - K.C. hard red wheat futures ended higher on Friday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reduced its domestic production estimate for the crop, analysts said. * Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat and MGEX spring wheat eased. * The USDA, in a monthly report, pegged hard red winter wheat production at 582 million bushels. That was down from its May estimate of 590 million bushels and below analysts' expectations for 585 million. * Projections for U.S. soft red winter wheat and white winter wheat production increased from May. * The benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat futures contract settled 1/2-cent lower at $10.70-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was up 8-3/4 cents at $11.62-1/2 a bushel. * MGEX July spring wheat futures fell 2-1/2 cents to $12.21-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio)
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#European Union#Row Crop#Usda#French
Agriculture Online

French sugar maker Cristal Union posts 40% profit rise

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - France's second-largest sugar maker Cristal Union on Monday posted a net profit of 97 million euros ($102 million) in the 2021/22 financial year, up from 69 million euros a year earlier. Its turnover was up 6.4% at 1.8 billion euros in the year to Jan....
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

May 2022 tractor, combine sales dip below five-year average

For the first time since March 2020, U.S. tractor and combine sales fell below the five-year average last month. Canadian sales were able to remain above the average, according to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM). U.S. total farm tractor sales fell 14.5% in May compared to 2021. Self-propelled combine...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-U.S. cattle futures end lower in turnaround from rallies

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell on Friday on profit-taking, a session after prices reached multi-week highs, brokers said. The market was due to pull back after climbing 6% since dropping on May 31 to their lowest price since October, brokers said. Strong demand from packers for a limited supply of cattle supported the gains, along with firm cash prices this week, analysts said.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Agriculture Online

High oil, wheat prices to burden Egypt with over $10 bln -finance minister

June 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices staying at $122 per barrel will cost the Egyptian budget $7.2 billion, Finance Minister Mohamed Maiit told CNBC Arabia on Sunday. Maiit said that higher global wheat prices and pressure on the Egyptian pound would burden the government with an additional $3 billion, CNBC reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Ukraine sees 2022 harvest of around 48.5 million tonnes - deputy minister

KYIV, June 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain harvest in 2022 will be around 48.5 million tonnes, First Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskyi said on Monday. Last year's harvest was around 86 million tonnes but Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and Vysotskyi said the total area sown in Ukraine had decreased by 25% in 2022.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Dutch gov't sets targets to cut nitrogen pollution, farmers to protest

AMSTERDAM, June 10 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Friday laid out targets for reducing nitrogen pollution in some areas by up to 70% by 2030 - the latest attempt to solve a problem that has plagued the country for years. Farm and agriculture organizations said the targets were not...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine sees sharp drop in grain harvest after Russian invasion

KYIV, June 13 (Reuters) - A senior government official said on Monday Ukraine's grain harvest was likely to drop to around 48.5 million tonnes this year from 86 million tonnes last year following Russia's invasion. First Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskyi said the total area sown had fallen by 25%...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Indonesia approves export permits for 1.16 mln T of palm oil products - official

JAKARTA, June 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia has approved export permits for 1.16 million tonnes of palm oil products under a programme to accelerate shipments after it reopened exports, Trade Ministry senior official Oke Nurwan said on Monday. Under the acceleration scheme, the world's biggest palm oil producer aims to export...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Indonesia raises palm oil export allocation to 2.25 mln T

JAKARTA, June 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's export allocation for palm oil products that is tied to domestic cooking oil distribution has been raised to 2.25 million tonnes, senior trade ministry official Oke Nurwan said on Monday, from around 1 million previously. Of that allocation, the ministry has issued permits for...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Security trumps obesity in Britain's first food strategy

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Britain will set out its first national food strategy on Monday, focused on increasing domestic production to boost food security rather than on tackling obesity after a recommendation to tax salt and sugar in processed food was rejected. The government said Russia's invasion of Ukraine...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy