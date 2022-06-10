GRAINS-Soybeans slip; set for biggest weekly gain in 2 months on strong demand

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 9 to 11 cents * Wheat firmed overnight, supported by a European heat wave that could impact crops, while talks on Ukrainian exports remain uncertain. * Ukraine has established two routes to export grain through Poland and Romania, although bottlenecks have slowed the crucial food supply chain, Kyiv's deputy foreign minister said. * Spain and France are seeing their hottest temperatures in decades for this time of year, while Italian wheat production is expected to fall by 15% due to drought. * Egypt has procured 3.9 million tonnes of domestic wheat during the current harvest season so far, surpassing last year's full-season total by 300,000 tonnes, the state-run General Company for Silos and Storage's chairman said. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat last firmed 9-1/2 cents to $10.80-1/4 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat added 10-1/2 cents to $11.73 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat last gained 12-1/4 cents to $12.33-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Up 5 to 7 cents per bushel * Corn inched higher overnight, supported by expectations of dry, hot weather in the coming weeks, though lower crude oil added pressure, as has recent rainfall across parts of the U.S. Midwest, expected to benefit recently planted crops. * Oil dropped nearly $2 a barrel on Monday as increasing COVID-19 cases in Beijing pressured hopes of increased Chinese demand, while worries about more interest rate hikes to control rampant inflation added weight. * CBOT July corn last added 5 cent to $7.78-1/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 15 to 20 cents per bushel * Soybeans fell overnight, pressured as top-palm oil producer Indonesia loosens export restrictions, while final soybean plantings and U.S. weather remain in focus. * Indonesia approved export permits for 1.16 million tonnes of palm oil products under a programme to accelerate shipments after it reopened exports, a trade ministry official said. * CBOT July soybeans last fell 19-1/2 cents to $17.26 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by David Evans)

