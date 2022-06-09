ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CT

Spartans offer elite 2024 4-star DL Jerod Smith

By Robert Bondy
 3 days ago
Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to the top player in Connecticut for the 2024 class.

Jerod Smith of Windsor, Conn. announced on Thursday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. He revealed the recruiting news via Twitter.

Smith is ranked as the No. 8 defensive lineman and No. 55 overall player in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also the No. 1 player from the state of Connecticut.

Michigan State joins the mix on Smith’s recruitment with numerous other Big Ten schools and other power five programs. Smith already holds offers from Kentucky, Penn State, Iowa, Nebraska, Rutgers, Maryland, Tennessee, Ole Miss and North Carolina.

