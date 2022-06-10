ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Red Flag Laws Pass US House

By Jeff McMahon
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MNN -- A so-called "red flag" gun bill is on its way to the Senate after passing the U-S House Wednesday. The bill aims to keep firearms out...

kdhlradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Trump aides tell Jan. 6 committee he ignored their doubts about election fraud

WASHINGTON, June 13(Reuters) - Top advisers to then-President Donald Trump told him that his claims of widespread election fraud were unfounded and would not reverse his 2020 election loss, but he refused to listen, according to testimony on Monday at a hearing of the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
POTUS
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy