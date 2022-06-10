Red Flag Laws Pass US House
MNN -- A so-called "red flag" gun bill is on its way to the Senate after passing the U-S House Wednesday. The bill aims to keep firearms out...kdhlradio.com
MNN -- A so-called "red flag" gun bill is on its way to the Senate after passing the U-S House Wednesday. The bill aims to keep firearms out...kdhlradio.com
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0