Presidential Election

Ivanka Trump Admits She Believed Her Dad Was Wrong About 2020 Election Lies

By Cameron Joseph
Vice
Vice
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Then-President Donald Trump’s attorney general thought his lies and conspiracy theories claiming massive voting fraud in the 2020 election were “bullshit” and “crazy stuff”—and Trump’s daughter Ivanka agreed. The House Jan. 6 Select Committee opened its much-anticipated hearings on Thursday evening by...

www.vice.com

Comments / 53

Moveon
2d ago

Amazing what these grifters will say when they’re under oath and know the could be charged with perjury. She’s just as big a con as her dad, who is a convicted con by the way.

Reply
16
Zany2
3d ago

And Trump's only response was Ivanka was showing respect for Barr? Very sad. She had the opportunity to refute Barr's clajms, yet she had no reason to

Reply
14
Happy cat
1d ago

Well she's definitely her father's daughter ......not about to be pull down with the guilty and the fact she's known as a Trump probably prevented her from using her daddies excuse of "hardly know him or never knew him".🤣🤣🤣

Reply
2
