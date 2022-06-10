ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Man shot, killed inside Bronx pharmacy

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

27-year-old killed in shooting at pharmacy in Tremont, the Bronx 00:28

NEW YORK -- A man was shot and killed inside a pharmacy in the Tremont section of the Bronx on Thursday.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. inside the Amazing Pharmacy on East Tremont and Arthur avenues.

Police believe the 27-year-old victim ran into the pharmacy after someone tried to rob him.

The four men allegedly followed him inside and shot the 27-year-old multiple times. The suspects then took off.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sources say the victim's ID is from out of state. His identity has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

