Rookie D-Lineman's Dedication, Tenacity Undeniable

Haskell Garrett continued his college career at Ohio State months after he sustained a gunshot wound to the face.

NASHVILLE – Haskell Garrett was walking home after a Saturday night out in Columbus, Ohio with friends two years ago when he witnessed an act of violence he couldn’t ignore.

Then a member of the Ohio State football team, he chose to intervene after he saw a man strike a woman.

It was a decision that nearly cost Garrett his life. The man pulled a gun and shot Garrett in the face, the bullet ripping through both cheeks of the burly defensive tackle.

“I saw another man hit a woman and one of our core values at The Ohio State is Title IX, respect women,” Garrett recently told the NFL Network . “Immediately, my instincts are to go help that woman.

“I went over there, intervened and pushed him away from her. I look towards her and then when I looked back, everything just went black. Next thing I knew, I was picking myself up in a puddle of blood.”

Now a rookie defensive lineman with the Tennessee Titans, the 6-foot-2, 300-pound Garrett, considered one of the top undrafted free agents at his position, faces quite a challenge in the coming weeks as he battles a deep crop of players for a roster spot.

But don’t doubt Garrett’s tenacity or resilience, not after what he displayed following the severe gunshot wound in 2020. Less than two months after undergoing multiple oral surgeries – including a bone graft – Garrett stepped onto the field for Ohio State’s opener against Nebraska.

“I knew I wanted to be there for my team,” he said following a Titans OTA session last week. “I just wanted to be there for my brothers and ultimately, to showcase and have a chance to play football again.”

That’s how close he came to death Columbus Police responded to a report of a shooting in the early hours of August 30, 2020, where they followed a trail of blood and found Garrett in his apartment a few blocks away. A teammate, Pete Werner, already had called for an ambulance. Suffering a “through and through gunshot wound to the cheeks,” per the police report, Garrett was taken to Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center. The following hours after were terrifying -- for Haskell, his family and for those in the Ohio State football community. Former Titans secondary coach Kerry Coombs, who was Ohio State’s defensive coordinator at the time, recalls getting a phone call from head coach Ryan O’Day around 4:30 a.m. that Sunday morning. “It made me sick to my stomach,” Coombs told All Titans. “You’re instantly in fear for his life. That’s the first thing you’re thinking. You’re just very fearful that a good kid has found himself in a situation that he is not going to recover from. It’s life-altering.” Larry Johnson, Ohio State’s associate head coach and defensive line coach, headed straight to the hospital upon hearing the news, praying as Garrett went into surgery. Garrett’s mother, Maria Key, lived out of state and had to wait until the following morning to leave, meaning the coaching staff served as his family. “You’re scared to death, really, just scared to death,” Johnson said. “Thought that he was not going to make it. “But he came out of surgery and the doctors did a great, great job putting everything together for him Whether it was just inches left or right, (Garrett) is probably not with us. That’s how close he came to death.” Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Never saw him feel sorry for himself The bone graft, surgeries and dental work that followed helped Garrett mend from the facial wounds as well as the five teeth he lost. His jaw was wired shut as part of the recovery process, restricting him to a liquid-only diet and limiting his communication. Playing football again that season? It was hard to imagine considering that, at first, doctors advised Garrett they didn’t even want him to sweat. But that didn’t mean he couldn’t attend preseason practices, where he stood on the sidelines and cheered on his teammates – to the best of his abilities, anyway. “I never once saw the kid feel sorry for himself,” Coombs, now the University of Cincinnati’s cornerbacks coach and special-teams coordinator, said. “I never saw him hesitate to look for opportunities to work. So whatever he could do, he did do. "That kind of personality and that kind of kid inspires other kids.” In time, doctors allowed Garrett to resume practice, where Johnson spent hour after hour working him back into football shape. All the effort paid off when Garrett was medically cleared to play just days before Ohio State’s COVID-delayed season opener. On Oct. 24, 2020 – 55 days after getting shot in the face – donned his Buckeyes uniform, celebrating his return by posting the Buckeyes’ first sack of the season . Did he impress himself with such a speedy recovery? “I’d say not only myself, but I impressed everybody around me,” Garrett said. “It just shows I really love this game and I’ll do anything to be on the field playing it.” Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA Today Network