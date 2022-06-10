Rookie D-Lineman's Dedication, Tenacity Undeniable

NASHVILLE – Haskell Garrett was walking home after a Saturday night out in Columbus, Ohio with friends two years ago when he witnessed an act of violence he couldn’t ignore.
Then a member of the Ohio State football team, he chose to intervene after he saw a man strike a woman.
It was a decision that nearly cost Garrett his life. The man pulled a gun and shot Garrett in the face, the bullet ripping through both cheeks of the burly defensive tackle.
“I saw another man hit a woman and one of our core values at The Ohio State is Title IX, respect women,” Garrett recently told the NFL Network . “Immediately, my instincts are to go help that woman.
“I went over there, intervened and pushed him away from her. I look towards her and then when I looked back, everything just went black. Next thing I knew, I was picking myself up in a puddle of blood.”
Now a rookie defensive lineman with the Tennessee Titans, the 6-foot-2, 300-pound Garrett, considered one of the top undrafted free agents at his position, faces quite a challenge in the coming weeks as he battles a deep crop of players for a roster spot.
But don’t doubt Garrett’s tenacity or resilience, not after what he displayed following the severe gunshot wound in 2020. Less than two months after undergoing multiple oral surgeries – including a bone graft – Garrett stepped onto the field for Ohio State’s opener against Nebraska.
“I knew I wanted to be there for my team,” he said following a Titans OTA session last week. “I just wanted to be there for my brothers and ultimately, to showcase and have a chance to play football again.”
