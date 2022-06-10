Police officer's girlfriend indicted on second-degree murder charge

BOSTON – A Mansfield woman has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe .

A Norfolk County Grand Jury indicted 42-year-old Karen Read for second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a collision causing death.

She is expected to be arraigned on the new charges Friday at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham.

O'Keefe was found dead in a snowbank outside a home in Canton after a blizzard on January 29.

Investigators believe Read had just dropped him off at the home when she hit him with her car and drove off.

Read was arrested in February and pleaded not guilty to a manslaughter charge. She has been free on $50,000 cash bail.