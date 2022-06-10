ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Ivanka Trump said she accepted Barr's conclusion that the 2020 election wasn't stolen

By Deepa Shivaram
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 3 days ago
Ivanka Trump, former senior adviser to Donald Trump, displayed on a screen during a hearing of...

SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner’s Actions in Late 2020 Suggest They Always Knew Biden Had Won

As the Jan. 6 hearings begin on Capitol Hill on Thursday, June 9, all eyes are on Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner because they had some of the closest ties to former President Donald Trump. While much has been made about Ivanka’s involvement on the day of the insurrection, it’s Kushner’s relationship with his father-in-law that is drawing new scrutiny.
Rolling Stone

Jared Kushner Wasn’t Just Involved in Trump’s Push to Overturn 2020. He Helped Start It

Click here to read the full article. Jared Kushner knew his father-in-law and boss Donald Trump had lost to Joe Biden. But that didn’t stop Kushner from trying to help his wife’s dad cling to power. Nowadays, as Kushner seeks investments for his firm and attempts to launder his image, the former senior White House aide would like everyone in the public and the press to believe he had nothing to do with the January 6 insurrection or Team Trump’s most scandalous efforts to overthrow the American democratic order. However, there is one problem: Kushner absolutely was intimately involved with Trump’s scheme...
Washington, DC
TheDailyBeast

Jared Kushner Hatched Plans to Ditch Trump Before He Even Officially Lost 2020 Election

Top Trump adviser Jared Kushner hatched plans to relocate to Miami before the November 2020 election was even called in favor of Joe Biden, The New York Times reports. “We’re moving to Miami,” he is said to have told wife Ivanka Trump in the middle of the night on Nov. 5, just a day after Trump insisted that “frankly, we did win this election.” That’s according to reporting based on an upcoming book by Times reporter Peter Baker and The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser, titled The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021. Sources cited for the book reportedly said neither Kushner nor Ivanka said they believed Trump had actually won the election. The two are reported to have been preoccupied with plans for their new life outside of Trumpworld even as Trump’s crusade to overturn the election, an effort led at that time by Rudy Giuliani, went into overdrive. And although Trump refused to cooperate with Biden’s transition team, Kushner reportedly worked “quietly” with Biden aides to ease the transition. Ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, he is said to have largely dismissed Trump’s fervent claims the election was “stolen,” insisting the outgoing president would eventually come to terms with his loss—and not having much faith in the Trump team’s challenges to election results. “We’ve got a couple of challenges that have some merit, we’ll see how they go, but there’s a pretty good chance we come up short,” he was quoted saying in private.
Ivanka Trump
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Capitol riot committee 'has bombshell video interviews with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner' as Democrat-led panel gears up for live hearings THIS WEEK on January 6 and election fraud

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is expected to air 'video recordings' of their interviews with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, a Saturday evening report claims. Those videos along with other previously-unaired footage will make for 'gripping television' when the committee begins its...
AOL Corp

Trump rails against Barr and Jan. 6 committee’s primetime hearing

Hours after the Jan. 6 committee said it had uncovered evidence that former President Donald Trump was at the center of the conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election, Trump lashed out at the panel’s primetime presentation. In posts Friday on his fledgling social media platform Truth Social, Trump downplayed...
NBC News

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki will join MSNBC this fall

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki will begin appearing on MSNBC this fall and host an original program in the coming year currently under development for streaming on Peacock, MSNBC President Rashida Jones announced Tuesday. Psaki held her final White House press briefing on May 13 following reports in...
Washington Examiner

Team Trump cashing in on Biden’s 'Ultra MAGA' blunder

President Joe Biden’s decision to coin what he hoped would be a mocking nickname for Trump supporters has turned into an uber-blockbuster for the former president’s fundraising team. “Ultra MAGA,” which to anyone not in the Biden White House was seen as a colossal compliment to Trump backers,...
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: A bad night for California progressives and Donald Trump

ONLY IN D.C. —KELLYANNE CONWAY celebrated the publication of her new memoir, “Here’s the Deal” — 4.5 stars on Amazon! — with a book party at Cafe Milano in Georgetown last night. Across town, in the middle of the event, at 8 p.m., GEORGE CONWAY appeared from his study on MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes.” A few minutes later, he was on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360.” In both appearances, he offered his views on the “criminal conspiracy” on the part of former President DONALD TRUMP, his campaign and administration officials to overturn the 2020 election. We are reliably informed that George booked the appearances as “counterprogramming” to Kellyanne’s event. Regular patrons of Milano will recall that above the bar in the center of the restaurant are two large T.V. screens that are usually tuned to cable news.
