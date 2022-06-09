ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas City, TX

Mystery creature is caught on camera and authorities need help ID'ing it

 3 days ago
What is this mystery creature? CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports...

BuckCountry7
3d ago

🤔 This answer is more than likely going to be wrong guys. But on a 10% to 25% accuracy. It looks like to me -- like some goofy kid standing or walking around outside of a primiter fense wearing a werewolf mask and carring a pistol or something else in his or her left hand. It's really hard to make out the full image with the night vision security camera that was being used to capture the person in the photo at the time. Hey you guys asked for our help. And this is the best help that I can provide. If you get a better or more stronger camera. The features of anybody or any thing can be better clearly seen at night. You guys need a camera that can give you a 80 to 95% night vision clarity rate. I'm just saying.

LGBFJB
3d ago

the answer is... this is CNN. the story is most likely created by then for them to report. more fake news from CNN.

Mer Ed
3d ago

My guess since its a fence surrounding a zoo...is somebody wearing a wolf hood figuring there might be cameras and they are holding bolt / wire cutters. I have no clue why this person wants to enter the zoo..free animals?

