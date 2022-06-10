Four stars for Orlando as Michelin Guide reveals first Florida awards

Four Orlando-area restaurants – Capa , Kadence , Knife & Spoon and Soseki – were each awarded a Michelin Star at Thursday night’s highly anticipated reveal of the inaugural Michelin Guide for Miami, Orlando and Tampa. Seven other area restaurants received the Bib Gourmand distinction, recognizing “great food at a great value.”

Orlando’s Bib Gourmand recipients included Bombay Street Kitchen , Domu, Papa Llama, The Ravenous Pig, The Strand, Swine & Sons and Z Asian.

An additional 23 restaurants received “plate” recommendations, bringing the total Michelin selections for Orlando to 34.

“Thirty-four restaurants, including four stars and seven Bibs? It’s really an impressive selection,” said Michelin’s Chief Inspector for North America, whose identity is protected by the organization. The inspector, a 15-year company veteran with a culinary degree, told the Orlando Sentinel that the Guide’s representatives were delighted by their Orlando findings – which spanned various neighborhoods around the metro area.

“Of course, Orlando is one of the most frequented tourist destinations ... but as you dig into it and discover it more, you find the area really showcases some extraordinary eateries run by chefs and teams whose talent are on par with some of the finest restaurants in the world.”

Among the star recipients, Kadence impressed the inspector with “an overall beautiful combination of both nigiri and cooked dishes – including grilled lion’s mane mushrooms and torched A5 Mizayaki beef – that were done with flawless execution.”

Sourcing was a factor in Soseki’s award.

“What’s great about what Chef Michael Collantes is doing is that he’s featuring local products that gives [the dishes] extra personality – items like pickled kohlrabi substituting for pickled ginger or dressing a piece of sushi with a local nasturtium chimichurri. It’s something we really appreciate and it’s impressive,” the inspector said.

Collantes said he’d been chasing a Michelin star since working with famed chef Joel Robuchon more than 20 years ago.

“We’re just a small little restaurant in Winter Park and this is an amazing accomplishment,” he said. “To earn it now, to earn it in a town that I grew up in, to do it in a way that is hopefully respectful to our community, and to our staff, I’d wait another 24 years.”

Collantes noted the star wasn’t an individual award. “This is truly a team sport, this is truly an award for the excellence of our team,” he said.

Up on the 17th floor of the Four Seasons Orlando, Michelin’s inspector said Capa earned its star for being “a really well run steakhouse, but in addition to the excellent fare, it’s got an interesting edge with tapas and a Spanish element, that hickory-wood grilling that we really loved.”

And at Knife & Spoon, celebrity chef John Tesar’s steakhouse at the Michelin reveal’s host venue, there was “a Southern element” inspectors appreciated.

“For instance, we had jumbo lump crab Creole, with seasoned rice from local producer Congaree and Penn, finished tableside with zesty Gullah gravy, which was great. The steaks are fantastic and even sides – such as macaroni and cheese, are made with care, with house-made pasta.”

There was a level of detail at all of Orlando’s star recipients, the inspector said, “that we found astounding.”

The Michelin selection includes all restaurants included in the Michelin guide, those with stars and/or other designations and those without. “The Michelin Guide only features restaurants that we were impressed by,” the Chief Inspector told the Sentinel.

The others in Orlando making the 2022′s inaugural recommendations are Bacán, Black Rooster Taqueria, California Grill, Cítricos, Four Flamingos - A Richard Blais Florida Kitchen, Hawkers, Kai Asian Street Fare, Kabooki Sushi, Orlando Meats, Maxine’s on Shine, Morimoto Asia, The Pinery, Pizza Bruno, The Polite Pig, Prato, Primo, Ravello, Se7en Bites, Sear + Sea, Selam Ethiopian & Eritrean, Shin Jung, Sticky Rice and Tori Tori.

“This was a great project to do,” the Chief Inspector said, “and really shows that Orlando stands on its own.”

Maria Ruiz of Papa llama, which was a Bib Gourmand winner, said the Michelin recognition and attending Thursday night’s announcement was a huge honor. “I think it’s one of those things that when we started as a pop up we would never even have thought we’d be attending this sort of event. So it’s a lot to take in right now, but it means everything,” he said. “Just being seen by an entity that is so well-respected is a huge deal.”

The Michelin awards come after Visit Florida paid the Michelin Guide $150,000, and Visit Orlando another $348,000, to visit Florida markets. Gwendal Poullennec, international director of Michelin Guides, said these partnerships have no impact on the independence of the Guide or the recommendations of its inspectors. It’s a “fundamental principle,” he noted, “that is clearly written in the contract,” though it continues to be something local , national and international journalists have said raises questions.

Michelin has been on the ground in Florida for quite some time, both Poullennec and the Chief Inspector said.

“We have inspectors all around the world always scouting the next culinary destinations to be recognized by Michelin, so we are constantly following new restaurants opening everywhere,” said Poullennec. “We’ve been on the field in Florida for quite a few years before deciding to move forward based not only on our findings, but also on the dynamic we are feeling. And we definitely think there will be more restaurants worth being recognized and selected by inspectors in years to come.”

Miami, with 65 restaurants in the overall selection, took home the most awards in the Florida guide, including the state’s only two-Michelin-Star rating for L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon Miami. Ten others, repping cuisines from Colombian (Elcielo Miami) to Japanese (Hiden, in the city’s Wynwood neighborhood) and well beyond, made the one-star roster. An additional 19 received the Bib Gourmand award.

In Tampa, the selection of 19 included three Bib Gourmand recipients: Ichicoro Ramen , which locals might remember as a contender in Orlando’s 2021 Ramen Rumble , popular Italian venue Rocca and Seminole Heights favorite, Rooster & the Till , owned in part by James Beard semifinalist Ferrell Alvarez.

